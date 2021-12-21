Beginning next summer, Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia will experience an economic paradigm shift as people and cash funnel into our region at unimagined levels.
The Bristol races, which bring in tens of thousands of visitors, aren’t even in the same universe. How about taking the annual attendance at Dollywood — and doubling it — in Bristol, Virginia?
We’ll get a taste before the end of June when Hard Rock International opens a temporary casino in Bristol, offering 30,000 square feet of space with approximately 900 gaming slots and 20 tables of gaming options, a new restaurant, a grab-and-go food outlet, and a sports bar and lounge with entertainment, along with an adjacent smoking sports lounge. The temporary casino will also create 600 new jobs.
Construction begins soon at the former Belk store in the Bristol Mall, with the temporary casino slated to open before the end of the second quarter of 2022. We don’t know how many visitors the temporary casino will bring to the region, but when the permanent facility opens, it will be astounding.
Within the next two years, the entire project is scheduled for completion. That will offer a 90,000-square-foot casino with 2,700 slots and 100 table games, multiple restaurants and bars, an indoor 4,300-seat performance venue and an outdoor 20,000-seat concert venue, and convention space and multiple shops. There will be a hotel with 600 to 1,000 guest rooms.
The project will cost more than $300 million and create approximately 2,000 direct, permanent jobs and several thousand indirect and induced jobs — never mind more than 1,000 construction jobs. And when it opens, developers expect 4 million annual visitors. That’s an average of almost 77,000 visitors a week arriving mostly on Interstates 26 and 81 or through the Tri-Cities Airport.
That could be very messy. But consider that the Bristol Resort and Casino is expected to generate $130 million in annual gaming revenues, $35 million in state gaming taxes, and $3 million in local tax revenue. And its impact per capita on job creation, income, taxes and other factors could well surpass that. Certainly, the entire region is going to benefit in tremendous ways.
Bristol may get $20 million in annual revenues, but under legislation allowing the casino, a dozen Southwest Virginia counties stand to share in the revenue. The legislation established the “Regional Improvement Commission,” which would receive the entire local share of the gaming tax revenue and distribute it among Bristol and the 12 counties included in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Bristol District.
“We’ve introduced the Hard Rock experience to a number of cities this year, and our presence in Bristol, Virginia, is especially rewarding for the brand as the project is our first hotel and casino in the state,” said Jon Lucas, chief operating officer of Hard Rock International. “The project will spur economic growth, additional tax revenue and create new jobs for the city and its surrounding areas. We look forward to welcoming Hard Rock fans in the new year.”
The Bristol casino jumped its largest hurdle in 2020 when the General Assembly and Gov. Ralph Northam passed the casino bill allowing commercial casino gaming in Virginia. Bristol businessmen Jim McGlothlin and Clyde Stacey dreamed of turning the old Bristol Mall on the Gate City Highway into the first casino in the commonwealth and announced their goals in 2018. After the new bill was passed, the project also required approval of taxpayers, which it received by over 70% of the vote.
This project is transformational, not just for Bristol but the entire region and beyond. We can’t even imagine the economic impact it will have on our cities and counties. But we sure look forward to it.