Since the COVID outbreak many organizations have suffered, including the Boys and Girls Club of Kingsport, which last year was operating under limited capacity at its main facility off Stone Drive with its four satellite sites closed.
Those were located at Reedy Pointe and Riverview in Kingsport and in Weber City, Virginia, and Rogersville.
The club planned to reopen three of those sites last summer but was unable to reopen the Rogersville facility. Prior to its closing, the Rogersville program was averaging 35 children per day, and that number had been higher until a vacant field next door where children were allowed to play was developed into a storage business.
But next month, the Kingsport Family YMCA will open the Brighter Horizons Youth Center in Rogersville to provide services to children and families in the Hawkins County area. YMCA organizers say the newly renovated youth center will be a hub for middle-school students and host parent workshops and family engagement events.
Plans are for the 5,000-square-foot building to offer opportunities for children to engage in mentally stimulating activities. Staff members will create program activities focusing on social-emotional learning, life skills and fun.
The center also plans to make an impact on the suspension rates and chronic truancy in Hawkins County schools. Chronic absenteeism is also an issue with a 16.7% rate.
The YMCA intends to partner with the school system and plans to focus on discipline practices that aim to make a positive impact on behavior in school.
“In partnering with Hawkins County and the Hawkins County School District, we hope to create an inspiring, safe and engaging environment to positively impact kids’ lives,” said Regan Pierce, senior director of youth development. “With a caring and dedicated staff, our goal is to provide positive role models that provide mentorship, guidance and someone to look up to.”
The youth center also has a kitchen, and meals will be provided to the middle-school students at the youth center as well as eight other delivery locations including Mount Carmel Elementary, Carters Valley Elementary, Church Hill Elementary, Bulls Gap Elementary, Joseph Rogers Primary, Mooresburg Elementary, Hawkins Elementary, and St. Clair Elementary.
A recent study found that nearly one in four children in Hawkins County faces food insecurity.
“This kitchen is essential to our feeding program,” said feeding program coordinator Laura Williams. “It will allow our volunteers and staff to serve kids and schools in the Hawkins County area more efficiently. In addition, cooking and delivering meals from this youth center will help us with expanding our feeding program to provide more meals to kids in Sullivan County.”
The Brighter Horizons Youth Center will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. on Aug. 4. It will help fulfill a need that will improve the lives of area children and families and it, and the Boys and Girls Club as well of many other organizations, are able to so because of your support.
