The final piece of Kingsport’s major development on the “other side of the tracks” along Main Street, a 43-acre housing project, is a sure winner with selection by the Kingsport Economic Development Board of Edens Investments as developer. Edens’ proposal for Brickyard Park impresses with nearly 350 housing units, almost three times as many as had been planned.
The city just signed an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to build the $3.5 million Brickyard Bridge connecting the development to downtown Kingsport for foot and bicycle traffic to complement a road network connecting Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Cherokee Street and Brickyard Park Drive.
Also included in this premier sports and community neighborhood is the expanded Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park, which is being relocated from nearby Cloud Park.
Ground was broken in September, and the park is expected to open in the spring. Domtar contributed $500,000 toward construction of the $1.8 million skate park.
There are four ball fields that opened in 2015 at a cost of $7 million that accommodate baseball and softball, with restrooms, lighted parking lot, landscaping and concessions. And the park also hosts the Miracle Field Complex, which opened in July 2020 and provides youth and young adults with mental and physical disabilities a place to play baseball on a rubberized field.
The $2.6 million complex also includes a BlueCross Healthy Place featuring inclusive play structures and multisensory playground components funded in part by a grant from BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee. The complex is the first facility of its kind in Northeast Tennessee and earned a 2021 Project of the Year award from the American Public Works Association.
There is a planned pump track that allows bicyclists to ride a continuous loop of dirt berms and mounds without pedaling by generating momentum with up and down body movements; the track will include a parking lot and restrooms. And there will be a public greenspace including an events lawn to accommodate concerts or gatherings, and on Cement Hill, walking trails and overlooks.
Edens was recommended by the Brickyard Committee, a panel of local business and community leaders appointed by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen following a request for proposals earlier this year. City officials said Edens’ proposal exceeds standards and requirements set by the city. It is a mix of rental and purchase units.
“Edens Investments’ proposal includes not only everything we required for the residential development, but also everything we dreamed this site could be,” KEDB Chair Craig Denison said. “I applaud the imagination and ingenuity that went into this plan and believe the Kingsport Economic Development Board will see the same potential.”
“This future neighborhood is sure to weave well into the fabric of Kingsport,” said John Rose, economic development director for the city. “Its amenities and economic opportunities will enhance living for residents in the area and greater Kingsport. I am excited about the Kingsport Economic Development Board’s decision and for construction to begin.”
Following this selection, next steps for the project include confirming site plans, negotiating contracts and the property purchase by the developer. The city expects Edens Investments to break ground in early spring. After all residential units are built, which is anticipated to take up to six years, the combined property tax benefit of the housing units for Kingsport and Sullivan County is estimated at approximately $1 million per year.
This exciting development has been professionally managed every step of the way by both city officials and volunteers, who deserve our appreciation.