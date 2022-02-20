Tennessee became known as the “Volunteer State” during the War of 1812 due to the key role played by volunteers from the Tennessee militia. Newspapers of the day touted the military spirit of the men of Tennessee. That reputation was solidified in the Mexican-American War of 1848 when President James K. Polk of Tennessee issued a call for 2,600 volunteers, and 30,000 Tennesseans answered.
Today, Tennesseans remain proud of that nickname and live by it, as well as the motto, “Be Of Use.” Throughout the state many residents have either been the beneficiary of help from others or provided it when they saw need — some more than others, folks such as Brandon Keller.
Last month, Brandon and his father, Tim, were recognized for their heroic and lifesaving actions by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. On Christmas Day, the Kellers were traveling on Hawley Road when they came upon an overturned vehicle. Upon checking, they discovered the driver, an 89-year-old man, was trapped upside down by the seat belt.
The Kellers sprang into action and worked to remove the driver from the vehicle as it began to catch fire. They successfully extricated the driver, who without a doubt would have otherwise perished.
But Brandon Keller seems to be directed by an angel in his travels. Less than three weeks after being presented a plaque for heroism by Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, he came to the rescue of a missing elderly couple and very likely saved their lives.
On Jan. 26 the couple was reported missing, and due to special needs that each have and that no contact could be made with them, a Silver Alert was issued on behalf of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The morning of Jan. 27, Keller was on his way to work and noticed a vehicle on the side of Highway 36. He found a woman lying on the ground beside the vehicle and a man inside and called 911. Before help arrived, Keller placed both in his vehicle to warm them.
Keller and his father were presented the Citizen Lifesaving Award by Sheriff Cassidy for their efforts on Christmas Day, and now Brandon Keller has a Citizen Service Medal to go with it. Few can claim they have saved a life, fewer still that they have done so repeatedly.
Also cited by the sheriff last month were four Sullivan County deputies involved in a shooting that left one of them hospitalized, along with a fifth deputy who ran into a burning house to save a man. They are Deputies Evan Wade, Cory Hall, Cody Ball, Tyler McCready and Shane Amyx. “I’m really proud of these officers,” Cassidy said.
So are we all.