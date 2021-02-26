While Sullivan County’s new high school doesn’t open until the fall, the West Ridge Athletic Boosters — formed of booster club members from Sullivan South, North and Central high schools — is already working to support the sports programs. West Ridge will nearly rival Dobyns-Bennett in student population and undoubtedly will be a sports powerhouse.
The boosters include Alan Novak of Central, Marcy Taylor-Vance of North and Brian Wallen of South, the leadership team for a 15-member steering committee for the new group. Aside from the current athletic booster presidents from the three schools, each school has four members on the committee.
Novak said the group has taken to heart a single-word goal for West Ridge from its new principal, Josh Davis: Unity. West Ridge certainly needs it, and not just from parents.
As is always the case when schools close, there was opposition to West Ridge from all three high school communities. And as is always the case, time will heal those wounds, and parents will follow the lead of their children, who will be quick to take pride in their sparkling new and much larger campus.
The politicians are another matter. Repeated proposals for a new access road to the school have been ignored by the same County Commission that approved the bonds for it five years ago, knowing that the site was accessible only by Lynn Road, a curvy two-lane road with tight turns, narrow sections and elevation changes.
All else having failed, the county highway department plans to widen the road so that two buses can at least pass each other on the road by the time school starts Aug. 9. But that’s not a permanent solution because it’s not the safest solution. Commissioners should be ashamed — though apparently they aren’t — of their continued failure to count themselves among boosters for their new school.
Meanwhile, the West Ridge Boosters have another project underway, one that offers you an opportunity to put your name on the new campus. If you want to help support West Ridge athletics, you can purchase a paver for as little as $100 that will be installed at the entrance to the football stadium in time for the first scheduled home game on Sept. 3. You also can buy a $10 West Ridge face mask to help the athletic programs at the new school.
Novak said the boosters want to sell 500 pavers this year, with more to come. All pavers sold for 2021 are to be in place by the time of the first home game at West Ridge, which will play Science Hill on Sept. 3. The first two games will be away, Aug. 20 at Volunteer and Aug. 27 at Daniel Boone. Masks and pavers can be ordered through the boosters group website at: westridgewolves.company.site.
The cost for a paver is $100 for text only of 20 characters on two lines, or $120 for an image with text of 15 characters on two lines. Novak said the pavers will be sent to the football field construction site for installation when they are needed. The boosters have about 10,000 spaces available for the fundraising pavers.
Show your support and order a paver today.