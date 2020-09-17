Those who stuck it out and those who purchased what used to be shoreline property on Boone Lake in anticipation of it becoming navigable again are about to be rewarded.
If all goes well, by next year the bait and tackle shops will begin to reopen, the fishing charters to resume and the campgrounds to fill up. After six years of repair work on a leaking dam, Boone Lake is coming back. It will take about another year to reach full summer pool, but next month the Tennessee Valley Authority will begin raising the water level.
It’s been a long and frustrating wait. No doubt, some of the businesses that relied on the dam will not be coming back. But it couldn’t be helped. The sinkhole found at the toe of the dam that allowed water to seep through had to be repaired to stop internal erosion and even more damage, if not catastrophic failure.
As the lake was lowered, docks retreated and boats were left on dry land. In shallower areas, the shoreline receded hundreds of feet. Previous lake bottom became covered with grass and weeds, and trees started growing.
But starting the week of Oct. 15, the lake level will increase at an average rate of 2 feet per week until it reaches an elevation between 1,358 and 1,362 feet in mid-November.
The typical winter water level at Boone Lake is about 1,362 feet and summer pool is 1,382 feet. Currently, the operating range of the lake is between 1,350 and 1,355 feet.
Water levels will remain at 1,360 feet through mid-March as TVA collects data on the repair work and removes the vegetation that has been growing for years.
TVA spokesperson Mary Ellen Miller said TVA does not plan on lowering the lake levels again once it starts raising them in October. “People should be pretty excited that Boone Lake is starting to come back,” she said.
Water levels will not reach typical summer pool of 1,382 feet next summer because work will be continuing next year, including finishing a cutoff wall and restoring the beach and public restrooms and 10 feet of elevation cut from the top of the dam to allow the repairs.
TVA will provide additional details about lake fluctuations beyond March 2021 at a virtual town hall Oct. 15. The agency anticipates the repair effort at Boone Dam will completely finish in July 2022.
It could have been even longer, but TVA has had nearly 200 workers onsite in day and night shifts, six days a week, in the massive repair effort costing nearly a half-billion dollars. More than 300 pilings will have been driven to create a solid cutoff wall to prevent internal erosion. Additionally, TVA has mulched 213 acres of plant life around the lake this year alone.
There will be a new issue as the water rises. Debris and trash will be washed to the shoreline, creating a problem for property owners. That’s why TVA and local government cooperated to purchase skimmer boats to help clean the lake.
To TVA’s credit, throughout this project it has been sensitive to its impact on property owners and lake communities and has been transparent in the progress of the work with regular updates.
It’s a job still undone but one which to date has been well done.