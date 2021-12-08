Bays Mountain is so much more than a geographic feature overlooking Kingsport. Because of the unique municipal treasure created there 50 years ago, residents from throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia and visitors from across the country have wonderful memories of the nature park featuring a 44-acre lake, 40 miles of hiking trails, a nature center with a planetarium theater, fire tower and animal habitats.
Now, they may pass these memories on through two 50th anniversary books, “Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium: Celebrating 50 Years” and for children, “Unalii’s Unexpected Adventure.”
The commemorative book recording the first half-century of Tennessee’s largest city-owned park was written by Pam Cox and designed by Andy Barnes. Cox is the Scott County director of tourism and an award-winning speech writer, journalist and editor with 25 years experience in communications, marketing, public relations, community development, event planning, networking and advertising. Barnes is marketing director at Log Cabins for Less and for 13 years was creative director at the Kingsport Times News and then art director for Times Digital Group and creative director for The Possible Zone, LLC. He has designed numerous books for the Times News.
The book is full of stunning photographs compiled by photography consultant Jay Huron, photographer for caseSensitive Photos. It is a celebration of the park that will become a keepsake for generations to come. The commemorative book project was coordinated by Mary Steadman, chair of the History Subcommittee for the BMP Celebration Committee, sponsored by Eastman Credit Union and created in partnership with the Times News.
It describes the original plans for the park and, says Park Manager Rob Cole, is “specifically inspired by and about Bays Mountain Park. It’s a place that is special to all of us and has been special to so many over the last 50 years.”
The commemorative book is an 11 by 10 3/4-inch hardcover that describes the thinking that led to the idea of the park and nature preserve, chronicles the history of its development, and gives readers a deeper appreciation for the wonders of the park.
The children’s book, “Unalii’s Unexpected Adventure,” is an 11 by 8.5-inch hardcover book packed with educational facts, full-color photography, and a glossary of terms. The book was written by Julie Nutter and Lize Bailey, with photographs by Jay Huron. Recommended for primary school-age children, this story showcases the natural beauty, ecology and history of the largest city-owned park in Tennessee and will be enjoyed for years to come.
This project was coordinated by Susan Lodal, chair of the Education Subcommittee for the BMP Celebration Committee, and sponsored by Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network. All proceeds will benefit upcoming park projects, including upgrades to the wolf habitat and construction of the Fox Den natural play space.
You may order both books at baysmountain.com/books.