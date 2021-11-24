To the third of Americans over age 50, a suggestion to put “KKK” on a billboard south of the Mason-Dixon line would be met with a blank stare of incredulity. The same reaction might be expected of younger Americans not victims of educational ignorance and a continued movement to erase our history.
Someone recently decided to promote one of Kingsport’s websites called “This is Kingsport,” (TIK). The site promotes the city’s many parks, sports and family activities, the arts, its downtown places to go and activities, the city’s excellent educational systems, and where to shop and dine, among other assets.
The website’s logo is a stylized K with the three stars of the state’s grand divisions. It’s quite striking and smart. But the logo doesn’t fit on a rectangular billboard, so the designer of the billboard added two more logos. Also striking, but not smart.
If someone reviewed that suggestion, they, too, failed to see what was as obvious as the nose on your face, the abbreviation for one of the more despicable organizations in human history, the Ku Klux Klan.
There followed a predictable firestorm on the TIK Facebook page. And rightfully so.
One poster said the incident is evidence of “deep rooted bigotry in this town. If you don’t find offense to it it’s because you don’t understand it or realize what people went thru to get where we are. It’s much bigger than divisive attitudes.”
Wrote another, “All of the people that do not see the issue with this signage’s message are proving the micro-aggressive, racist attitudes of non-people of color in Kingsport to be as real as the smell from Eastman. I truly wish that in such a small area that things like this wouldn’t occur but why should Kingsport be any different than rural Pulaski or any other sundown town?”
Says Wikipedia, “Sundown towns” are “all-white municipalities or neighborhoods that practice racial segregation by excluding non-whites via some combination of discriminatory local laws, intimidation or violence.”
We deeply regret that residents of any color would see Kingsport in such a light. There are racists everywhere, but we’ll push back on the commenter’s assertion as we see no evidence of any organized racism in Kingsport or in Northeast Tennessee.
It’s gratifying that most posters defended what clearly was an unfortunate mistake. Perhaps Kingsport Director of Bands Lafe Cook said it best: “While unfortunate, no reasonable citizen thinks there was intent here. It has been removed and I look forward to continued positive marketing strategies by the city.”
The city issued an apology, removed the billboard message, and said that going forward, it will “use a more stringent review process for such materials.“
Well said. Let’s hope so.
This was, again, unfortunate, but certainly not done with malice.
Let’s hope the city’s review process for messaging is significantly more stringent in the future.