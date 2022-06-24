They call it “The Big Dig,” but it doesn’t use shovels. More like a toothbrush. Hands On! Discovery Center and the East Tennessee State University Museum of Natural History are bringing back The Big Dig this summer.
The public is invited to join a process of discovery, where under close supervision you can put your hands on the fossilized remains of creatures that once lived right here in our little corner of the world.
It’s an immersive paleontological experience for older teens and adults.
The Big Dig is a one-of-a-kind, roll-up-your-sleeves-and-get-your-hands-dirty, paleontology experience that provides participants the opportunity to work alongside professional paleontologists and follow the process of unearthing creatures from beginning to end, from searching for fossils in the field to curating them in the museum’s collection.
“This program allows visitors to get up close and personal with the Gray Fossil Site like never before. Guests often ask if they can dig on the site, and during this program, we can say yes,” said Kristine Carter, vice president of marketing and events at Hands On! Discovery Center.
“We worked with the paleontology staff to ensure that this would be a truly immersive experience and expose participants to all aspects of the process,” said Carter.
Participants will get to excavate in the rhino pit alongside the field crew, documenting fossil finds, bagging sediment and specimens, and doing simple surveying. They will screen-wash some of the gathered sediment to separate out the smallest plant and animal fossils and learn about and see ongoing projects in the prep lab. They will also work on fossil preparation, including cleaning and fossil ID. They will watch a picking demo, look at specimens under a microscope, tour the collections room, and learn about long-term preservation.
Previous specimens found in the rhino pit include two complete rhino skeletons and fragments from two others, a tapir, slider turtle, frog, snake, alligator and rodents, as well as insects and plant seeds.
The program is open to adults and children 16 and older. Lunch will be provided, and each participant will also receive a T-shirt. Dates are available on select Saturdays through September.
Spaces are limited, and early registration is recommended. For more information or to register, go to: VisitHandsOn.org/the-big-dig. It’s an all-day program and costs $125 per person. But it’s an experience you can’t get anywhere else and benefits the museum and its programs.