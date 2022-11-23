112322scamalert

The region is at increasing risk for scams that target the elderly. According to the FBI, senior citizens are less likely to report fraud, are more trusting, have accumulated money, and are easier to manipulate due to frailty.

An alert from Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett says the latest scam is about an official-looking mailer from TN UCC Statement Service that falsely suggests businesses or individuals need a copy of a certain financing statement filed against them.

