The region is at increasing risk for scams that target the elderly. According to the FBI, senior citizens are less likely to report fraud, are more trusting, have accumulated money, and are easier to manipulate due to frailty.
An alert from Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett says the latest scam is about an official-looking mailer from TN UCC Statement Service that falsely suggests businesses or individuals need a copy of a certain financing statement filed against them.
“Our Division of Business and Charitable Organizations and I were recently made aware of a new misleading mailer trying to take advantage of Tennesseans,” said Hargett. “The look and language used on this mailer tries to trick borrowers into paying an excessive amount for a document they will most likely never need.”
“Elder fraud is simply financial fraud that targets any individual, any citizen in the United States over the age of 60 years old,” FBI Deputy Assistant Director of the Criminal Investigation Division Aaron Tapp told Fox News.
Tapp said the technological divide that separates older generations from younger generations is at the heart of the rise in elder fraud.
On average, victims lose over $18,000, and more than 3,000 victims have lost more than $100,000. The total amount of money taken from victims has skyrocketed since 2017.
Communication with your elderly relatives is key in protecting them. Regularly call or visit. Be suspicious if a senior citizen has a new “best friend,” becomes socially isolated, never seems to be available or able to come to the phone, or is hesitant to have contact with others.
This could indicate that someone has undue influence over them and their decision making, says Consumer Reports.
Consumer Reports also suggests you provide respite for a caregiver. Caregivers who are stressed financially and emotionally can sometimes steal the assets of those they are supposed to be caring for. Monitor the caregiver and ensure that person gets enough rest.
You can also set up safeguards at the bank. If you’re concerned about your relative’s financial decision making, set up a small account at a local bank for them. That account could, for instance, include a debit card and checking with a spending limit.
You may also arrange for limited account oversight. Ask financial institutions to send statements and alerts to a trusted person who has no direct access to the senior’s accounts, so that person can check for fraud.
Another option is to try a web-based service that consolidates all of a senior’s accounts and checks daily for suspicious activity.
Most important is to go over the potential for scams with your elderly loved ones. Tell them that scammers will often ask them to send them money with a wire transfer, money order or a gift card, and they should call you before doing so.
Often, scams are presented as urgent situations requiring immediate action.
Tell them if they receive threats or hostility for asking questions, that’s a sign they are being scammed.
Tell them they should never provide anyone with personal information like a Social Security number, account numbers, passwords, credit cards or other identifying information; don’t click on links in unsolicited emails, texts or social media messages; and do call the elder abuse hotline if they are approached by a scammer.
The 24-hour, toll-free, elder abuse hotline is 800-922-2275.