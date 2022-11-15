If you’re finding it difficult to get by as prices of everything you consume continue to increase, you should tap into an app called Benefit Kitchen to help you determine your eligibility for more than a dozen federal, state and local benefits. It may be accessed at benefitkitchen.com.
The creators found that every year, more than 100 million Americans leave some $80 billion in public benefits unclaimed, and they decided to do something about it.
Benefit Kitchen is simple to use. The app will launch a screener, which asks you a series of questions. It will not ask your name and address or personal information such as your Social Security number.
When you complete the questions, the app determines what federal, state and local benefits you are eligible for, the value of those benefits, and how to apply for them.
In some states, organizations are helping get the word out about Benefit Kitchen, and they include Tennessee, where the United Way has launched Tennessee Benefit Kitchen. Tennessee residents can text “Benefits” to 211-211, and they receive the screener on their phone. It takes but five to 10 minutes to complete, and they immediately receive notice of tax credits and benefits for which they are eligible, along with the links to apply for each benefit.
The tax credits and benefits covered include: food stamps; cash assistance; Women, Infants and Children; Head Start; school meals; child care assistance; TennCare; Affordable Care Act for adults and children; Children’s Health Insurance Program; county medical services; home energy assistance; Lifeline; child tax credit; Childcare Tax Credit; and the Earned Income Tax Credit.
“United Way is excited about this initiative to support households that are struggling with basic necessities. It is a powerful tool to help families thrive financially and obtain available resources to sustain their needs and improve their lives,” said Mary Graham, president of United Way of Tennessee. “We know many Tennesseans are not aware of all the benefits available to them, let alone how and where to apply. This service makes it easier for them, improving the quality of life throughout our communities.”
You may contact United Way at 423-220-1229 to schedule an appointment where staff will help complete the screening. The web-based, counselor-supported version enables partner agencies to work with clients not only on completing the screener, but also on completing the applications for benefits. It also allows them to identify and prepare clients for budget changes that impact benefit eligibility, known as benefit cliffs and curves.
“United Way works to support both Tennesseans living in poverty, as well as ALICE households. ALICE stands for Asset Limited Income Constrained, Employed. These households are often essential workers having a hard time making ends meet,” said Matt Marshall, United Way of Tennessee board chair.
There’s help available for struggling families who may not know what it is or where to get it. Benefit Kitchen will help them answer those questions. Even if you’re coping with inflation, you should use it to ensure you’re not missing out on assistance.