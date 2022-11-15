United Way logo

If you’re finding it difficult to get by as prices of everything you consume continue to increase, you should tap into an app called Benefit Kitchen to help you determine your eligibility for more than a dozen federal, state and local benefits. It may be accessed at benefitkitchen.com.

The creators found that every year, more than 100 million Americans leave some $80 billion in public benefits unclaimed, and they decided to do something about it.

