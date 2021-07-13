West Ridge High School opens Aug. 9, and Jim Belgeri has something to say about that. As former Sullivan County highway commissioner, Belgeri offered to pay for a new road to the school. After he was defeated in 2018, he came up with another plan. But both attempts to get much-needed access to a school, which will see more than 2,000 students, teachers and staff arrive at about the same time on secondary roads, were roadblocked by the Sullivan County Commission.
In 2018 a resolution languished on the commission’s monthly agendas, deferred multiple times as supporters tried to rally others to join them. It would have given Belgeri permission to hire an outside firm to design a road that would connect Highway 357 to Lynn Road at the school site. Belgeri referred to it as the Jericho Trail Extension and estimated it would cost about $3 million. The resolution called for but $300,000 from the commission to pay for the design work. Belgeri offered to fund the entire $3 million cost of the construction from highway department surplus.
But some commissioners said that surplus should be spent on paving roads countywide. Others said Belgeri, who had lost his bid for re-election, wouldn’t be around long enough to get the project underway. His successor, Commissioner Scott Murray, campaigned against having the highway department provide sole funding for the project.
There was another effort to amend the resolution to include the $3 million for construction with half coming from the highway department surplus and the other half from what was then an $11 million surplus in the school budget. Commissioners rejected it.
In late 2020, Belgeri came back with a proposed public-private partnership called Jericho Partners to build the access road, funding it over 15 years. That, too, went down the tubes.
But now, there’s a lot of paving work going on in the school neighborhood, and Belgeri wants residents to keep in mind why there is no safe, efficient access to West Ridge High School.
In a letter to the editor, Belgeri wrote, “On behalf of all future travelers in the vicinity of the new West Ridge High School I want to thank Kingsport Public Works for the many tons of new paving they are committing to city roads in the near vicinity of the school. I also want to remind all travelers in the vicinity that while Kingsport was doing an honorable thing, the County Commission, led by Commissioners Broughton and King, continues on a fool’s errand, namely the Sullivan County Highway Department putting lipstick on a pig by attempting improvements to Lynn Road.”
Belgeri wrote that “the public should not be confused by all the paving being done. It is all out of Kingsport’s public works budget. The public should also not forget who is responsible for the resulting poor access to West Ridge on Aug. 9, when the school opens, and on election days during 2022.
“At that point, this same commission will attempt to gain your vote. King, et al. will try to convince you that they did the right thing in voting against proper access to West Ridge, for multiple fake reasons, when the only reason was purely political. There should be a political price paid for that.”
Some might object to what Belgeri wrote. We’re not among them. He’s spot on in his assessment and what should ultimately happen to the political future of those who roadblocked at least two good plans.