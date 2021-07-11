Home fires generally decrease during the late spring and summer, but as in the tragic loss of a Wise County infant, home fires can happen at any time, and we must always be vigilant.
Home fires increase in the winter months because of careless heating, holiday decorations, winter storms and candles. Through February, more than twice as many Tennesseans died in fires compared to last year when more folks were home because of the pandemic. In February 2020, 11 Tennesseans died in fires. This year, it was 27, including two people killed Feb. 24 in a house fire in Johnson City. The victims were an elderly mother and her daughter.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating a fatal fire that occurred at a residence in Wise County on July 5. The Appalachia Fire Department responded to the residential fire on Lower Exeter Road.
A 30-year-old female and 3-year-old male were able to escape the burning residence. The adult female was transported to Lonesome Pine Hospital, where she was treated for injuries sustained in the blaze and released. Once the fire was extinguished, the remains of an 8-month-old female were discovered inside the residence.
The child’s remains have been transported to the office of the chief medical examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office reported that internet and phone service were interrupted in the Exeter area.
An estimated 358,500 home fires occur every year in the U.S., half in the kitchen. About 7% of home fires begin in the bedroom, 6% are chimney fires, 4% start in the living room, while 3% begin in the laundry room. Why so many in the kitchen? Because, according to the National Fire Protection Association, the No. 1 cause of house fires is unattended cooking, and of course, we cook year round.
The American Red Cross offers advice to protect against and be prepared for a home fire. First, install the right number of smoke alarms.
Test them once a month and replace the batteries at least once a year. Teach children what smoke alarms sound like and what to do when they hear one. Your best chance of avoiding injury or death isn’t in attempting to fight a home fire. It’s to get out, as fast as possible.
Ensure that all household members know two ways to escape from every room of your home and know the family meeting spot outside of your home. Establish a family emergency communications plan and ensure that all household members know whom to contact if they cannot find one another. And practice escaping from your home at least twice a year. Press the smoke alarm test button or yell “fire” to alert everyone that they must get out.
Make sure everyone knows how to call 9-1-1 and understands that if their clothes should catch on fire, they should stop, drop and roll. If a fire occurs in your home and you get out, stay out. Never go back inside for anything or anyone.
At redcross.org, you may download materials to help you prepare your family including fact sheets and fire safety checklists. Don’t put this off. You don’t want to live with the regret of failing to be as prepared as you possibly can be.