New Bays bobcats

Two new bobcats will be coming to Bays Mountain Park to replace Kirby the bobcat, who died in March. The new bobcats are brothers and were raised in captivity in Montana.

 Contributed

Kingsport’s Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium features a collection of animals that are native to the area including the wolf, fox, raptors, deer, otters and formerly, a bobcat.

Unfortunately, 18-year-old Kirby, the park’s only bobcat, died in March having lived a full and healthy life, far outliving the average lifespan of bobcats in the wild.

