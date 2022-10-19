Kingsport’s Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium features a collection of animals that are native to the area including the wolf, fox, raptors, deer, otters and formerly, a bobcat.
Unfortunately, 18-year-old Kirby, the park’s only bobcat, died in March having lived a full and healthy life, far outliving the average lifespan of bobcats in the wild.
“Since Kirby was raised in captivity, he was always friendly with staff and even playful at times,” a park spokesperson said. “He was very vocal with his caretakers, always letting them know how he felt. He loved to meow at feeding time, especially when he smelled some of his favorite foods. Kirby was known to appreciate his solitude, often shying away from large crowds. This made Kirby’s public appearances all the more valuable to those park guests fortunate enough to catch a glimpse of him.”
The park began a search to find a bobcat in need of a new home to live in Kirby’s now- vacant enclosure and has announced that Kirby will be replaced with not one, but two bobcats, brothers who came from Montana.
“We are very excited to house two new bobcats at Bays Mountain,” said Chief Ranger Tyler Wicks. “It is an amazing opportunity to educate the public about this elusive and secretive cat that is native to our area. We hope they will live long and happy lives here like all of the bobcats we have housed previously.”
Some of the costs of transportation are being offset by a $3,000 donation made earlier this year by Nia Ailshie, an outstanding young lady who is a Dobyns-Bennett High School senior, a champion clogger, a Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen, a graduate of Your Kingsport Chamber’s S.H.O.U.T. program, the Mayor’s Youth Council, YES Club Youth mentor and HOPE ambassador leader to youth. When Kirby died, Ailshie asked for community donations to help the park get a new bobcat.
City officials said the bobcats have been described as best buds. They were raised in captivity in Montana, born at an accredited zoological facility on May 3 as part of a litter of four. Their two sisters will be serving as animal ambassadors at another facility.
The bobcats have been placed in quarantine while park rangers work to get them accustomed to people and their new environment, city officials said.
Park staff are working on making several additions to the bobcat habitat to provide both safety and enrichment for the animals.
The names of the park’s new residents will be announced at a later date.
Perhaps the park could invite children to send in names from which two could be drawn, by Nia of course.