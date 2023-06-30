Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium is for sale. No, you can’t buy title to the park or any part of it, but you can purchase naming rights, as in the former “Kids Cave,” which now is the “Knoxville TVA Employee Credit Union’s Kids Cave.”
As well, the former “Bays Mountain Nature Center” is now to be called the “Good Steward Nature Center” through the wishes of donors.
The park has been awaiting renovations that could start by August or September.
“We wanted to focus on the guest experience,” Michael Borders, assistant director for the city, said during a recent Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen work session. “The moment you walk in, what do you see, what do you feel like, what is your experience with that?”
With donations from park supporters, that change in experience will soon become a reality. Among other donations, the park renovations attracted a $1 million gift from the James and Laura Rogers Foundation. James Rogers is the executive chairman of the board of Eastman Chemical Co.
It was a “very significant” gift, said Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull.
The renaming of the nature center came about at the request of donors, Borders said. Other parts of the park also are available for naming rights. Borders said the planetarium has not been sold, or renamed, but city officials said they hope a supporter will soon sponsor that area as well.
The first phase of renovations is being handled by GRC Construction, which put in a bid of $650,000. The city is not having to put in any money for that portion.
“All the funds to fund phase one are donor funds,” Borders said.
Park officials said a few areas they want to focus on in phase one are opening up the gift shop to create more room, looking at redesign of entry paths and entrances, and creating a more inviting space to the kids cave.
Borders said the gift shop is currently very small. Renovations to the planetarium entrance will make it more inviting and easier to enter.
And the kids cave is envisioned as making it into an actual cave-like experience instead of bare walls heading downstairs and in the basement area.
“When you’re walking down, you really will get a cave experience,” Borders said.
Borders said most of the kids cave renovations will be done in-house by park staff. He expects the cave renovations to be done in all three phases of the Bays Mountain renovations.
The first phase of renovations should be completed by later this year or early next year, officials said.
Donors who add to the park’s experience are to be commended, and the $1 million donation indeed is an amazing gift.
But renaming parts of the park seems off-putting if the new name points to some other place or a nonlocal business. Residents are proud of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium and like to boast about it. They own it, after all. We wonder if some rules should be created when considering donations made specifically for naming rights.