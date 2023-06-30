Bays rendering 2.png

An artist rendering of a new entrance into the Bays Mountain planetarium.

 Contributed rendering

Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium is for sale. No, you can’t buy title to the park or any part of it, but you can purchase naming rights, as in the former “Kids Cave,” which now is the “Knoxville TVA Employee Credit Union’s Kids Cave.”

As well, the former “Bays Mountain Nature Center” is now to be called the “Good Steward Nature Center” through the wishes of donors.

