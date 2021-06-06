A great park can never have enough hiking and biking trails. To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium is adding a Legacy Trail to its 40 miles of trails that cover most of the 3,550 acres of the park. It’s an appropriate and exciting addition, and at 3.75 miles, will be the park’s longest trail.
The new trail will follow the northern boundary of the park from Chestnut Trail and run parallel to River Mountain Road, providing easier access to the fire tower and breaking new ground within the park.
“We’re excited about what this new trail brings to the park,” said Park Manager Rob Cole. Cole said the new trail will help alleviate traffic from current trails as well as add more variety and work toward creating a complete loop within the park using single-track trails.
Work on the new trail could begin in July, and estimates are that it will take about three months to complete. The estimated cost of the project is $60,000 to $65,000.
“In true Kingsport tradition, the past has left the future in good hands, and the future is bright for Bays Mountain,” said Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt. The park opened May 24, 1971, and this year celebrates a milestone anniversary with a number of special events, promotions, activities and merchandise.
More than 200,000 visitors pass through Bays Mountain Park each year, making it one of Tennessee’s Top 50 Most Visited Attractions. Bays Mountain Park is one of the nation’s largest city-owned parks with 3,550 acres, including 40 miles of hiking trails, a state-of-the-art planetarium, wildlife habitats, nature exhibits, a 44-acre lake, ropes course with zip line, and plenty of trails for mountain biking.
No matter where you go in the park, you’re sure to encounter natural wildlife and amazing scenery. But visitors are reminded that Bays Mountain is a nature preserve and asked to respect its natural environment by staying on the designated trails whether hiking or using the mountain bike trails.
Be sure to take a current park map and enough drinking water with you. There are several geocaches located in the park, and guests can access the coordinates of the geocaches by visiting geocaching.com on their smartphones. Whether getting in a good workout on an old Jeep road or challenging one’s self on a single-track trail, Bays Mountain Park offers miles of trails that provide fun and adventure for mountain bikers of all skill levels. Bikes must be mountain worthy for safety.
Other rules include that helmets are required at all times. Only certain trails are open to mountain bikes, and bikers are asked to not ride up or down the park entrance road. The road is too narrow to safely accommodate both vehicles and bikes. Also, do not ride through animal habitats or across the dam.
The only motor-assisted bike type allowed is a Class I e-bike. And bikers should be mindful of others and announce that they are approaching hikers or other bikers by calling out intentions such as passing on the left or right.
We’re looking forward to this new trail, but meanwhile, support and enjoy Kingsport’s unique park. It’s truly a treasure for not only the city, but the entire region.