Otto the Otter the newest addition at Bays Mountain Park

Otto the otter is seen in this 2018 file photo of Bays Mountain Park. The city of Kingsport will soon begin constructing a new otter habitat.

 Contributed photo

World Otter Day is May 31, and Kingsport’s otters are getting a new home. The timing of the new otter habitat is due to the fact it costs more to build anything, which has delayed another project at the park.

Last year, construction costs hit their highest spike in a half-century. This year, the cost of construction materials is still rising though at a much reduced rate.

