World Otter Day is May 31, and Kingsport’s otters are getting a new home. The timing of the new otter habitat is due to the fact it costs more to build anything, which has delayed another project at the park.
Last year, construction costs hit their highest spike in a half-century. This year, the cost of construction materials is still rising though at a much reduced rate.
But projects designed one or two years ago based on materials costs then are going to cost significantly more than was budgeted at that time.
Even otters need a new home every now and then, and those inhabiting Bays Mountain Park are on a schedule with a variety of improvements to the popular park. But the otter project has been moved up the list and will start this year. That’s because money previously budgeted for a park amphitheater, $1.5 million, is now unencumbered. And that’s because the cost of a new amphitheater has risen to $2.3 million.
The amphitheater project began with an Eastman Chemical Co. centennial gift of $500,000 to the city with an expected match of an additional half a million dollars.
The amphitheater will seat 200 people, maximize park views, be ADA accessible, have easy bus access, and also have restrooms.
Michael Borders, assistant director at the park, said Eastman has agreed to redirect funds intended for the amphitheater to another project, the new otter habitat. The city placed two otters at Bays Mountain in 1987 and has replaced them as needed.
The new habitat will fall in line with getting further credibility with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
“It aligns with our goal of having AZA-compliant habitats and one day being AZA accredited,” said Borders.
The amphitheater will still be part of a review of the park’s improvement plan, which will be conducted this summer. A 2010 strategic plan ranked the current otter habitat as the worst of seven animal habitats, and a public survey showed that improvement of animal habitats ranks as a top request from visitors.
The new otter habitat will take time to build — between 14 and 22 months even with an aggressive schedule.
“(But) the funding’s there, and we’re moving forward,” said Borders.
The otters have always been a main draw for the park because they are playful and fun to watch. It’s a good project for the park. At some point, so will be the new amphitheater.