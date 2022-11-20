Barter Theatre, the state theater of Virginia in historic Abingdon and the nation’s longest-running professional theater, is planning another incredible season, and you are not to be considered from “around these parts” unless you have attended a Barter production.
The Barter is where Gregory Peck got his start. It’s where the likes of Ernest Borgnine, Patricia Neal, Ned Beatty, Hume Cronyn, Gary Collins, Frances Fisher, Larry Linville, John Glover, Jim Varney and Wayne Knight have performed. It’s where “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be performed through Dec. 29, “Over the River and Through the Woods” will be performed through Nov. 24, and “All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth” will be presented by the Barter Players Nov. 29 through Dec. 23.
Next year, the theater will raise the curtain on its 90th season with a lineup that includes well-known titles such as “Macbeth,” “Footloose,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Keep on the Sunny Side,” a local favorite.
The theater will produce 12 titles next year featuring its resident acting company and will welcome audiences at both the Gilliam Stage and Barter’s Smith Theatre. Producing Artistic Director Katy Brown said the 2023 shows carry a common theme.
“Some of the themes that wrap up these shows, I am encapsulating with the words ‘reaching beyond,’” Brown said. “Not only are we reaching beyond these last few years where we all have seen so many changes, but every character in the plays and every story is focused on reaching beyond — whether it’s reaching beyond for love, reaching for their ambitions or reaching for the thing they know is their passion. We want to do that with and for you.”
Founded by Robert Porterfield in 1933 during the Great Depression, the Barter earned its name by allowing patrons to pay the admission price with produce, dairy products or even livestock.
After 16 productions at the Moonlite Drive-In during the pandemic, the Barter has enjoyed a full season back inside the historic building while also breaking a record in sales.
Brown said she is thrilled to have people back inside the theater.
“There is something so special and so electric with actually being in the room while it’s happening,” Brown said.
Tickets for Barter’s 2023 season will be available for purchase to the general public on Jan. 17. Subscribers may book tickets earlier, beginning Jan. 3. Subscription purchases for 2023 are now available.