Barter Theatre (copy)

Barter Theatre is shown here decorated for the holidays.

 Contributed

Barter Theatre, the state theater of Virginia in historic Abingdon and the nation’s longest-running professional theater, is planning another incredible season, and you are not to be considered from “around these parts” unless you have attended a Barter production.

The Barter is where Gregory Peck got his start. It’s where the likes of Ernest Borgnine, Patricia Neal, Ned Beatty, Hume Cronyn, Gary Collins, Frances Fisher, Larry Linville, John Glover, Jim Varney and Wayne Knight have performed. It’s where “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be performed through Dec. 29, “Over the River and Through the Woods” will be performed through Nov. 24, and “All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth” will be presented by the Barter Players Nov. 29 through Dec. 23.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video