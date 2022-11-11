Niswonger Roundtable

Pictured from left, Dr. Sam Deel, Dr. Seth Brown, Chris Jett, Holly Rinehart and Jamie Swift speak to the media during a press conference about RSV. RSV cases in the region are spiking earlier than usual this year and are leading to more serious illness than in years past.

 Contributed

Headlines across the country tell the story: “RSV cases surging in adults,” “We are really overwhelmed,” “Longer ER wait times at UPMC Children’s Hospital” and “COVID, Flu and RSV Increasing Hospitalizations.”

Already, Ballad Health and its Niswonger Children’s Network are seeing “challenging volumes” of RSV, with cases for this time of year up significantly compared to last year. RSV is respiratory syncytial virus, which infects the lungs and breathing passages. Most recover in a week or so, but it can be especially serious for infants and older adults. It is very contagious.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video