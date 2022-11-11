Pictured from left, Dr. Sam Deel, Dr. Seth Brown, Chris Jett, Holly Rinehart and Jamie Swift speak to the media during a press conference about RSV. RSV cases in the region are spiking earlier than usual this year and are leading to more serious illness than in years past.
Headlines across the country tell the story: “RSV cases surging in adults,” “We are really overwhelmed,” “Longer ER wait times at UPMC Children’s Hospital” and “COVID, Flu and RSV Increasing Hospitalizations.”
Already, Ballad Health and its Niswonger Children’s Network are seeing “challenging volumes” of RSV, with cases for this time of year up significantly compared to last year. RSV is respiratory syncytial virus, which infects the lungs and breathing passages. Most recover in a week or so, but it can be especially serious for infants and older adults. It is very contagious.
On top of that, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer, Jamie Swift, says the number of flu cases this early in the season “far surpasses anything I’ve seen at this time of the year.”
Because of the surge and the threat it presents, Ballad has reopened its Corporate Emergency Operations Center as hospital officials ready surge plans to handle a respiratory virus season that began earlier than usual. Dr. Seth Brown, Niswonger Children’s Network’s chief medical officer, said the spike in RSV cases has “definitely been a challenge in terms of number of patients as well as disease severity that’s higher than usual.”
Typically, Brown said, RSV circulates most between December and March. But this year the region — and much of the country — is being forced to respond to an unusually early spike in cases that are leading to more serious illness than in years past. And so, “we’re seeing more children having to be admitted to the intensive care unit and for a longer duration.”
Add that to flu season, which also started earlier than normal, and the almost cyclical winter surge in coronavirus infections, and hospital officials worry what strain concurrent widespread circulation of those diseases could place on hospitals and emergency departments across the region especially as hospitals grapple with a severe shortage of nurses.
“COVID is still there, flu is still there, RSV is there as well, so we’re definitely looking on, literally, a daily basis at our current capacity and we’re making projections as best we can,” said Swift.
It’s being called the “triple- demic” of viruses.
There are some things you can do to protect yourself.
“What we do know about the flu vaccine is that it is incredibly effective in lessening the symptoms of flu,” says Claudette Poole, M.D., associate program director of Pediatric Infectious Diseases with the University of Alabama at Birmingham. “The best thing you and your child can do is to get vaccinated.”
Poole recommends early diagnosis of flu as another preventive measure, because starting an anti-viral treatment will decrease spread and severity.
“You should also stay home from work or school if you are sick,” Poole said. “Good hand hygiene is key.”
It’s also not too late to get your COVID booster, says Jeanne Marrazzo, M.D., director of UA’s Division of Infectious Diseases.
“Vaccination with the current booster that we have now which is targeted to omicron subvariants likely will help mitigate or help prevent the most severe outcomes of COVID, regardless of what lineages are coming down the line,” Marrazzo said.