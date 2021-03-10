The creation of Ballad Health through the merger of Wellmont Health System and Mountain States Health Alliance continues to pay dividends to its service area of 29 counties in four states. Recent announcements of significant new system investments are additional examples of improvements to our health care infrastructure.
Indian Path Community Hospital will be converted into a Center for Women and Babies, and a pediatrics emergency department will be developed at the hospital. Ballad also announced an investment of $8 million into advanced robotics surgery with the newest and most advanced robotic system, the DaVinci Xi, being placed at Holston Valley Medical Center, Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Bristol Regional Medical Center.
And Ballad announced the launch of the Niswonger Children’s Network, an almost $60 million investment to improve the quality of health care for children across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
“This is a regional system of health care and community services that marks a new phase in the high standards of health care being delivered for children across the region,” said Niswonger Children’s Hospital CEO Lisa Carter. Ballad Health Executive Chairman, President and CEO Alan Levine said the new center would be “the newest and most modern (neonatal intensive care unit) in either Virginia or Tennessee.”
The expansion includes a two-story addition to the Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City, which will house the state-of-the-art Regional Center for Perinatal and Neonatal Care and the Center for Pediatric Specialties.
The robotics technology being placed in each of the Tri-Cities hospitals will advance care provided by physicians who practice in women’s specialties. With the conversion at Indian Path, “we couldn’t be more excited,” said Lindy White, CEO of Ballad’s Kingsport market operations. “We are looking at ourselves as one hospital, two campuses, providing uniquely specialized care.” The move allows Ballad to continue its high-level cardiology services at Holston Valley.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam praised the announcements. “The investments announced today by Ballad Health ... will provide important support for mothers, children in need and high-risk newborns in our state,” Lee said.
“It is nothing less than what the people of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee deserve,” Northam said.
Ballad also announced an enhanced partnership with ETSU Health. “East Tennessee State University is excited to help this important milestone for the Appalachian Highlands,” said David Golden, CEO of the ETSU Research Corporation. “Also, as Alan said, we’re proud to announce that Niswonger Children’s Hospital is powered by ETSU physicians.”
These service expansions could not have occurred had the former health systems continued to compete against each other individually, or through acquisition by outside systems focused on profit margins.
Continued investments by Ballad validate the creation of a strong and growing regional health system with a footprint the size of the state of New Hampshire.