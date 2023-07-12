A Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization that is threatening lawsuits if localities don’t kowtow to its view of bail reform might be taken more seriously if it wasn’t out to “dismantle white supremacy,” which it says is responsible for “systemic injustice in the United States’ legal system.”
Civil Rights Corps says Sullivan County must either take steps to reform bail practices and allow more people to be freed from jail with no bond, or more affordable bonds, or face a lawsuit.
Our trust is well-placed in District Attorney General Barry Staubus, who isn’t buying what that organization is selling.
“I think they would really endanger public safety,” Staubus said. “That’s the kind of plans that have been enacted in places like New York and Los Angeles.”
That’s not to say Sullivan County sets the standard for prison operation. But it’s been working on that issue for decades, and continues to.
The county just added $300,000 to its new operating budget to hire an additional attorney for the district attorney’s office as well as the public defender’s office, and is taking other measures to reform its judicial practices working with judges and law enforcement agencies.
“Sullivan County, Sullivan County judges, the public defender’s office, the district attorney general’s office, Kingsport Police Department and Bristol Police Department were working hard to address inmate bonds and jail overcrowding long before we received communications from Civil Rights Corps,” said County Attorney Dan Street.
CRC says it had representatives in Blountville in January, and based on what they observed, the county should include “more robust” automatic release policies or release on “own recognizance,” eliminate bail for misdemeanor violations and some felony violations, help defendants with transportation and reminders of court dates, and set constitutionally sufficient release hearings.
CRC says the state and U.S. Constitution call for bails to be set in an affordable amount for defendants. Staubus said that is not true. “I don’t agree with their demands,” he said.
According to state law, factors that must also be considered in determining bail include prior criminal record, record of court appearances, failure to appear at court proceedings, nature of the sentence, probability of conviction, and the risk the defendant could pose to the community.
“With the addition of the new public defender, due process hearings can be implemented earlier in the criminal process, soon after arrest,” Street said.
Other steps include work being conducted with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Pretrial Release Program and the building of the new Sullivan County Jail, which is in progress.
Street said CRC is pushing for more own-recognizance bonds made at the scene of arrest by magistrates, but Sullivan County has studied the issue and will continue to do so.
“I do know that the judges work hard to grant OR bonds and low bonds whenever possible,” Street said.
CRC does some good, but its biases are misguided.
“Our jails are full of people whose only crime is being poor,” it says.
They may be poor, but alleged criminal activity is what got them there.