Barry Staubus

District Attorney General Barry Staubus

A Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization that is threatening lawsuits if localities don’t kowtow to its view of bail reform might be taken more seriously if it wasn’t out to “dismantle white supremacy,” which it says is responsible for “systemic injustice in the United States’ legal system.”

Civil Rights Corps says Sullivan County must either take steps to reform bail practices and allow more people to be freed from jail with no bond, or more affordable bonds, or face a lawsuit.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you