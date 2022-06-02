Sullivan County commissioners will be getting an automatic pay raise beginning July 1. How those raises came to be is anchored in some of the worst of our state laws, and the size of those raises is based on formulas that have no foundation in taxpayer benefit.
It all begins with pay raises for state employees. State law provides that if state employees received an increase in pay the previous year, then all elected officials must received the same increase up to 5% the next year. Last year, state employees got a 6.18% increase, which provides a 5% pay hike for elected officials with the fiscal year beginning July 1. But it doesn’t stop there.
To get to County Mayor Richard Venable’s pay hike you first have to calculate the new pay levels for Sheriff Jeff Cassidy and Highway Commissioner Scott Murray. State law dictates that county mayor salaries be at least 5% higher than for any other county constitutional officer. The sheriff’s salary and the highway commissioner’s salary must be at least 10% more than that of “general office holders” including the assessor of property, trustee, circuit court clerk, chancery court clerk, clerk and master, county clerk and register of deeds.
State law also sets a minimum salary for administrator of elections that is lower than that of general officeholders. However, the Sullivan County Election Commission voted a few years ago to pay the administrator of elections the same salary as those elected officials. For the current fiscal year, the salary for those offices is $107,230. It will increase to $112,592 July 1.
And so, the new minimum salary for sheriff and highway commissioner will be $123,851. Sheriff Jeff Cassidy’s pay exceeds the minimum because Sullivan County’s sheriff receives additional compensation — $6,835 — for operating multiple facilities.
The same situation and same figures apply to the salary for Highway Commissioner Scott Murray. That office, too, is provided additional compensation — $6,835.
Cassidy and Murray will receive $131,286. Mayor Venable’s compensation will increase to $145,020.30, including a $7,800 car allowance.
This is where the raise for county commissioners comes in. In 2007 the commission approved raising their salaries from $250 to $500 per month with future raises to be 7% of the county mayor’s salary. This year the 24 county commissioners are being paid $8,717.61.
On July 1, that will increase to $9,001.91. Venable’s boost also ups the pay of County Attorney Dan Street from $137,578 to $144,081.
In all, with the corresponding increase in benefits, raises for the officeholders involved will total $87,303.92. Will you as a county resident paying these raises receive that much in additional benefit from the officeholders?