As of the current budget year, Sullivan County’s Finance Department is handling accounting for the county school system under a private act approved by the state legislature. It is a necessary move considering a just-released audit of the system’s previous budget year that not only found continued deficiencies pointed out under previous audits, but violations of state law.
Among the findings was that certain balances were not materially correct, a “strong indicator of a material weakness in internal controls and a result of a lack of management oversight,” auditors said. Another finding concluded that some former employees remained on the payroll for two to four months after termination.
The audit revealed deficiencies related to the administration and maintenance of some accounting records, which were the result of “management’s failure to correct the findings noted in the prior- year audit report and the failure to implement their corrective action plan.”
As well, other deficiencies in a failure to “hold spending to the limits authorized by the county commission” were found in the previous year’s audit where “management has previously provided written responses and corrective action plans to address these deficiencies; however, these deficiencies continue to exist.”
The audit also reported that the school department’s annual financial report was not filed with the county mayor and with the county clerk to be presented to the County Commission at the next commission meeting after June 30, 2021, as required by state law. Additionally, quarterly reports were not filed with the County Commission, another requirement of state law.
The response to this finding from Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski and Assistant Director of Schools Ingrid DeLoach was: “It was our understanding that the county finance director would be presenting said reports. Access was requested to the financial management system in order to accomplish this task. Access was granted, and it was assumed those reports were being presented.”
However, County Finance Director Larry Bailey said the county “was not responsible for publishing the financial (budget) report for the various funds of Sullivan County Schools for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. In addition, this office did not have access to the school’s records to produce the reports.”
State Comptroller Jason Mumpower places blame. The negative findings were the result of “animosity and hard feelings” from school system officials in their relationship with the county. “It’s unfortunate the school system shut down on some of its financial duties and wasn’t as cooperative as it could have been,” said Mumpower. “This is why consolidation was needed of the separate accounting offices of the school system and the rest of county government,” Mumpower added.
That doesn’t excuse the poor financial performance of the school district including that prior to the conversion, school system personnel stopped doing things that they had been doing, audit officials said, despite that they remained the school system’s responsibility. The release of the audit has led to plans for meetings between county school system officials and the county’s finance department.
Better late than never we suppose.