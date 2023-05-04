Warmer weather means that on average, four kids will go to U.S. emergency rooms every hour for injuries sustained in all-terrain vehicle accidents.
More than 135,000 people are injured every year due to ATV accidents. Over 700 people are killed in these accidents every year, and one-third of them are under age 16.
On April 23, a seventh-grader at L.F. Addington Middle School in Wise, Virginia, died in an ATV crash in the Bold Camp section of Pound. Earlier in the month elsewhere in Virginia, an ATV driven by a 7-year-old boy flipped and landed on his 5-year-old passenger. She did not survive.
The American Academy of Pediatrics says kids don’t have the physical, mental and cognitive wherewithal to operate ATVs, especially the larger adult models. That’s why Tennessee law states that anyone operating an ATV must be 16 years of age or older and have a valid driver’s license. So does Virginia law, with exceptions. And those exceptions should be removed.
Virginia law states that no ATV may be operated by any person under the age of 16, except that children between the ages of 12 and 16 may operate all-terrain vehicles powered by engines of no more than 90 cubic centimeters displacement. And incredibly, children less than 12 years old may operate all-terrain vehicles in Virginia powered by engines of no more than 70 cubic centimeters displacement.
A typical 70cc ATV is the Fox/Storm 70. It weighs 158 pounds and goes 10 mph. It is advertised for children 6 years old, and if you live in South Carolina, a 6-year-old can legally operate one. One state has a minimum age to operate an ATV of 7, two set it at 8, one state at 10 and three at 12.
As the APP notes, young children have no business on an ATV. They are not mature enough to operate heavy machinery that can and does kill them. On April 22, two 10-year-old girls from Stillwater, Minnesota, lost their lives in an ATV accident. The same day, a 13-year-old died in a separate accident in Lent Township, Minnesota. On March 27, a 7-year-old was killed in Ohio.
Driving an ATV requires skill and quick thinking. It also takes reflexes and strength that kids under 16 just don’t have. From 1985–2015, ATV crashes killed more than 3,000 children under the age of 16. Nearly 1 million more were taken to emergency departments.
With advances in technology, ATVs are becoming bigger and faster. While this increases the vehicles’ “thrill factor,” it also creates the potential for more traumatic injuries, AAP says.
ATVs are not safe for children. Kidshealth.org points out that they have a high center of gravity and no roll bars, safety cages or seat belts, meaning they can tip easily, throw riders and passengers off, or even roll over on top of riders. A major cause of accidents among juvenile riders is riding a machine that’s too large for them to handle physically.
Please take the advice of Dr. Fernando Stein, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics: “As a pediatrician, my number one job is to keep children safe and healthy. ATVs are not safe for children and should not be used by any child under the age of 16. Children are not developmentally capable of operating these heavy, complex machines.”