Driving an ATV requires skill and quick thinking. It also takes reflexes and strength that kids under 16 just don't have. (Metro Creative Connection)

Warmer weather means that on average, four kids will go to U.S. emergency rooms every hour for injuries sustained in all-terrain vehicle accidents.

More than 135,000 people are injured every year due to ATV accidents. Over 700 people are killed in these accidents every year, and one-third of them are under age 16.

