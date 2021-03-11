Well into the future, grandparents will tell grandchildren about how the world turned upside down in 2020. They may speak of what it took to sort things out after routines changed so much that life seemed topsy-turvy.
The pandemic has had an extraordinary impact on the world, and recovering from it may require exceptional efforts, such as proposed by Sullivan County Board of Education member Mark Ireson with respect to athletic programs and other activities in the county’s schools.
Normally, said BOE Chairman Randall Jones, information about needs and wants of the various schools would follow a chain of command from athletic directors and principals to the director of schools and the central office. But these are not normal times, and Jones indicated needs have been accumulating. Some must be addressed quickly.
To that end, board members Ireson and Paul Robinson, with Director of Schools David Cox, are forming a committee to examine the needs of not only athletic programs but extracurricular activities.
In outlining some of the problems faced by county school athletic departments, Ireson told school board members he wanted to “get a conversation going” over various needs. For instance, Sullivan East Middle School’s baseball team is about to start its season without a scoreboard on a campus that opened more than a year ago. Meanwhile, the soccer field still needs some topsoil and over-seeding.
Over at West Ridge High School, the athletic booster group — despite its brick paver fundraiser for the entryway to the football field — is worried it will struggle the first football season and with other sports because the Sullivan South, Central and North high school booster groups feeding into West Ridge don’t have as much money as they had hoped because of revenues reduced by the pandemic.
Ireson said he knows too well the problems of having no scoreboard since Ketron Elementary’s field doesn’t have one, and recreation league sports audiences can’t keep track of the score. Ireson said West Ridge alone needs $137,000 for athletic uniforms and $151,000 for other needs.
He is afraid the home football games at the new school might not generate the revenue they would have in the days before the pandemic.
“We’re not approaching normal. We’re in the direction of normal,” Ireson said. He added that the list of sports requests for help probably would reach $500,000, and that doesn’t include Sullivan Central Middle and Sullivan Heights Middle. Michael Hughes said the East High baseball field still has drainage issues, and losing $1.6 million a year in renovation and maintenance money from the County Commission has hurt such project funding.
Ireson also said he still plans to bring up a proposal to have an online survey addressing the name of the middle school that will open in the current South High building next academic year. But a larger survey may be needed.
The committee of Ireson, Robinson and Cox should provide for input from students and parents as they establish needs at all county schools. They should be part of this conversation.