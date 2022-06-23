Outdoor art is booming, encouraging economic growth and a cultural identity for cities such as Kingsport, where a deadline to participate in another such program approaches, and Johnson City, which is hiring professional artists.
Kingsport has numerous paintings scattered throughout its downtown and this year is sponsoring a competition with cash prizes. The date to enter is June 25.
The competition is co-sponsored by the Kingsport Art Guild and the city’s Office of Cultural Arts. Called Paint Kingsport!, the competition begins July 5 with a workshop led by Kyle Buckland, who participated in a national convention held this year at Santa Fe, New Mexico, which brings celebrated artists to share their talents and techniques.
The workshop will be followed by a three-day competition where artists paint anywhere in Kingsport, and must submit two paintings for judging. On July 9, there will also be a quick draw, three-hour painting competition.
“Even though I’m a native of Kingsport, I continue to be amazed at the many local treasures we have access to in this area that I wouldn’t have knowledge of except by being a plein air (outdoor) painter. It’s an easy way to learn more about your environment, yourself, and your chosen medium,” said local artist Kathy Hawk.
Buckland will judge the competition, and first prize is $1,000. Winners will be announced and the prizes awarded during a reception July 9. Artists can register for the competition at kingsportartguild.com.
Johnson City has just approved funding for two new mural projects, one on Legion Street and another on University Parkway. The murals will cost $58,000.
“I feel like the community has been really supportive, and I hope that they’re pleased with these projects,” said Cole Hendrix, chair of Johnson City Public Art’s mural committee.
Leigh Ann Agee, a local artist from Blountville, was commissioned to paint the mural on Legion Street on a wall in front of the pool. Her mural will feature a “playful, whimsical interpretation of the fun activities that take place in the surrounding area,” with dogs taking part in various outdoor activities while cats watch from afar. Mosaic artist Melissa Wiley, also local, will be doing accents with mosaic tile on the mural. They are expected to begin work in July.
Florida artist Ernesto Maranje will paint the other mural on two walls at the fire station at 800 W. Main St., which is just outside Kiwanis Park at the intersection of University Parkway and West Market Street. It will feature nature and wildlife scenes that express “themes of resilience, transformation and growth through nature-related imagery.”
Maranje expects to begin the three- to four-week project in August.
Art brings people together, and displaying art in public places and making it accessible to everyone inspires engagement and a feeling of belonging to a community. These projects will richly benefit Kingsport and Johnson City.