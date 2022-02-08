Longtime reader David Oaks of Kingsport didn’t know about Kingsport and Sullivan County’s reverse 911 program until he read Times News stories about a steam pipe rupture at Eastman Chemical Co.
“That process was not known to us and some other people,” he wrote. “In our estimation it is worth the subscription price to the Times News.”
Thank you, Mr. Oaks. We reported that Eastman did not activate that system, which sends notifications in emergency situations, because there was no threat to the community.
Four years ago, residents in the area of Eastman received an emergency alert to shelter in place if within a half-mile from the plant. That message followed two explosions and a fire at the plant.
The system intends to alert subscribers to any type of emergency. It uses a database of telephone numbers and associated addresses which, when tied into geographic information systems, can deliver recorded emergency notifications to a selected set of telephone service subscribers.
For instance, during the 2010 Boston water emergency, government agencies used the system to notify a large number of Boston-area residents in particular neighborhoods to boil water before drinking. In 2004 when a man went on a rampage in Granby, Colorado, driving a bulldozer, authorities used reverse 911 to notify approximately 1,500 residents of the town to evacuate from the bulldozer’s path.
In 2012, reverse 911 was used to notify parents in the Sandy Hook community of Newtown, Connecticut, of the mass shooting there. During the manhunt for suspects involved in the Boston Marathon bombing, reverse 911 notified residents to remain in their homes.
It’s easy to sign up. Visit www.kingsporttn.gov and click on Emergency Alerts Sign-up. You’ll be asked for your name, address, phone number and email. You are also asked to create a password so you can log in to make any changes to your information.
The template comes from Vesta Solutions Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Motorola Solutions. It’s the same template used by many communities across the country. It states that “Because of the unforeseen nature of some emergencies, no one can fully guarantee that you will receive a notification every time. Please keep yourself informed by continuing to monitor other public safety warning and information systems such as television and radio whenever possible.”
The system requires a signup by the resident for mobile devices despite automatic notifications of federal weather messages and AMBER alerts. Landline telephones are automatically registered for the system, according to Kingsport Police Department Deputy Chief Jason Bellamy.
There’s no charge for this service that can provide you emergency information when such a need occurs. We recommend your participation.