Competition drives relentless improvements in quality and cost, says McKinsey & Co., a global management consulting firm. If a product costs less and improves on a competing product, it will win out in the marketplace.
Yet, when it comes to the product of public education, competition is not only frowned upon, but it is strongly opposed. Among the functions grabbed centuries ago, government is educating our children, but it seems that every effort is made to protect failing public schools from competition. That even includes tearing down unused school buildings to prevent their use by religious or charter schools, a subject under discussion by the Sullivan County Board of Education.
Next month, the board plans to consider soliciting bids to demolish the former Sullivan and Colonial Heights middle schools. Why would the board pay to demolish the buildings rather than sell the property as is so that a buyer would incur that cost?
Because, as Chairman Randall Jones said, a recent state law would allow charter schools to set up shop in any unused or underutilized public school building. He said such vacant buildings must be listed on a state website.
Board member Mark Ireson was spot on in his reaction to tearing the buildings down to protect county schools from competition.
“I think it makes us look bad,” Ireson said of the quick demolition and being “afraid” of charter schools.
Member Mary Rouse responded, “We’re looking at Sullivan County as a whole.” Citing the emergence of charter schools and the public outcry about Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn’s recent disparaging remarks about teachers, she said, “I don’t think we have a choice but to move and do things quickly.”
The board might remember the saying, “act in haste, repent at leisure,” a warning that means if you make a hasty decision, you’ll have plenty of time to mull over your mistake later.
Ireson aptly noted, “We’ve never had a charter school request come in this county.”
The state can override a local school board’s refusal to allow a charter school, which due to recent changes in state law can take funding for each student pulled from public schools. And that’s what school boards are trying to protect, even to the potential detriment of students.
Sullivan County does a commendable job with education and shouldn’t fear competition. Neither should it act to prevent it.
The two schools used to be collectively called Sullivan K-8. However, Ireson said the BOE shouldn’t act hastily in demolishing Colonial Heights because he’d like to consider moving Miller Perry Elementary School there, although Chairman Jones and Vice Chairman Michael Hughes said Colonial Heights is in poor shape and getting worse, as is the Sullivan Middle building.
Both buildings have been vacant since last summer.
“There is some interest from developers to place a bid on that (property),” Jones said of the Colonial Heights site. He said the board could demolish the building and then sell the land, or sell the property as is and let the buyer tear down the building.
The board should consider the latter option. That’s the best use of taxpayer dollars.