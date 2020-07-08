“Thank God that’s over,” our 92-year-old neighbor said to us Sunday. “Maybe now I can get a full night’s sleep.”
She was referring to Saturday night’s fireworks, not the two displays put on by the city of Kingsport, which were incredible, but displays by residents throughout Kingsport in defiance of the city’s ban on fireworks.
“It sounds like the siege of Stalingrad here at home, and it’s coming from all directions in the neighborhood,” said a Ridgefields poster on nextdoor.com. “My wife is trying to sleep and I’ve got one dog barking from the noise and another that is frightened from it. And I thought that was illegal inside the city limits.”
Another Ridgefields resident wrote, “I too am ready for all the fireworks to be over, dogs are terrified!” But then there was this post from Ridgefields, “It’s one night a year people and with everything that has been going on lately I don’t see the problem. Chill out.”
In the West View neighborhood a poster wrote, “Sevier Terrace is still under attack at 11:30 p.m. I thought fireworks were illegal in city limits. They just hold off when they see the cops. This is just nuts. The whole neighborhood is clouded in smoke and smells like fire. This is just stupid.” And from Borden Park, “It’s the 4th. It’s one day a year! You will all make it! Tomorrow you will have something else to gripe about. I think some of y’all should take your dogs’ medicine and chill out. I’m thankful for my freedom.” Another commenter wrote, “Welcome to Kingsport where there are many laws on the books but few are actively enforced.”
But that’s not true. We talked to the Kingsport Police Department at 9:30 Saturday evening, and they were dispatching units as per complaints. “But it’s a long list,” they said.
The issue is not just lost sleep for seniors and shift workers and frightened animals, but safety. Kingsport, Bristol, Johnson City, Erwin, Greeneville and other urban areas ban fireworks because they are dangerous. Every year, fireworks cause an average of 18,500 fires, according to the National Safety Council. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, approximately 12,900 fireworks-related injuries occur annually, with children 10 to 14 years of age having the highest rate of injury. In 2017, at least eight people died from fireworks injuries.
Kingsport city code states, “For the protection of the health, safety and welfare of the citizens and residents of the city, it is unlawful for any person to manufacture, use, discharge, possess with the intent to discharge, or offer for sale, expose for sale, sell at retail or keep with intent to sell at retail, fireworks in the city. ... Any person violating this division shall be guilty of an offense and, upon conviction, shall pay a civil penalty of up to $50 for each offense.”
Yet, city residents continue to ignore the law. And that’s because the punishment is insufficient to dissuade the activity. A $500 fine might be more effective.