fair 2

The Appalachian Fair in Gray is celebrating its 97th year, bringing rides, games and sliding ducklings to the region. From Aug. 21-26, fairground attendees can find something for everyone — from the thrill seeker to the animal lover to the cotton candy connoisseur.

 SERINA MARSHALL/Six Rivers Media

One of the region’s major events closes out summer and another welcomes Christmas and begins the countdown to a new year.

It’s Appalachian Fair week, and Saturday will be its busiest day, especially for the children who have waited a year for the carnival and all the fair offers to return. More than 200,000 people will pass through the gates this week as the fair celebrates “Homegrown Traditions” as this year’s theme.

