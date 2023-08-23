The Appalachian Fair in Gray is celebrating its 97th year, bringing rides, games and sliding ducklings to the region. From Aug. 21-26, fairground attendees can find something for everyone — from the thrill seeker to the animal lover to the cotton candy connoisseur.
One of the region’s major events closes out summer and another welcomes Christmas and begins the countdown to a new year.
It’s Appalachian Fair week, and Saturday will be its busiest day, especially for the children who have waited a year for the carnival and all the fair offers to return. More than 200,000 people will pass through the gates this week as the fair celebrates “Homegrown Traditions” as this year’s theme.
Fair organizer Phil Booher said a new addition this year is the Sub Zero ride from the James H. Drew Exhibition.
“They are also bringing back the pirate ship, which has always been a big hit, and the Seattle wheel, which is a big Ferris wheel. And all their other rides will be here too,” Booher said.
Aside from the music and rides, the Appalachian Fair has plenty to offer folks of all ages, from the barnyard nursery, cattle show, contests, monster trucks and more.
The exhibit buildings and rides will be open from 3 to 10 p.m. each day except for Saturday, when they open at 10 a.m. Contests include the Fairest of the Fair, Little Miss, dance competition, youth talent contest, family face-off and the baby show. Departments include farm and home, livestock, youth, the Appy farm, barnyard and nursery, and wildlife building, There seems no end of vendors with traditional fair fare.
And as just announced, the Santa Train returns to the tracks for its 81st run Nov. 18. CSX, Appalachian Power, Food City, Kingsport Chamber and Soles4Souls sponsor the train. The Santa Train travels across Appalachia the Saturday before Thanksgiving to deliver more than 15 tons of toys, gifts and winter accessories to hundreds of families.
CSX Vice President of Corporate Communications Bryan Tucker said the Santa Train is a true passion for those involved.
“None of this would be possible without the Santa Train partners and community, and we are grateful for their unwavering support,” Tucker said. “This is truly a passion project for Team Santa Train, and we’ve been hard at work creating an unforgettable experience for those along the tracks this November.”
CSX President and CEO Joe Hinrichs said they are honored to continue the tradition of the Santa Train.
“I had the privilege of riding last year’s Santa Train and was able to see firsthand how beloved this tradition is by CSX employees, community members and volunteers alike, and we are looking forward to another year of serving the Appalachia area,” Hinrichs said.
The 2023 train will follow its usual route, consisting of 13 locations along its 110-mile journey from Shelby, Kentucky, to Kingsport. Thousands will line the route, welcoming Santa and receiving tons of gifts. There’s nothing else like it.
