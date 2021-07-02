For nearly a year, Kingsport residents have dealt with congestion along 1.7 miles of Stone Drive due to a sidewalk project. And now, another questionable sidewalk project is up for Colonial Heights, where traffic is even busier on just two lanes in each direction.
Kingsport has been approved to close one of them for some period of time so that a sidewalk can be built which, in order to use, you have to drive to it. What a traffic jam that will be, especially during the lunch hour and after 5 p.m. when thousands of folks who work in Kingsport but don’t live here try to get home.
Some 1,500 feet of the east side of Fort Henry Drive, from Colonial Heights Road to Lakecrest Drive, will be sidewalked — not because there’s demand for it but because the state is offering to pay 95% of the cost. That leaves Kingsport with a bill for $35,800 for a stretch of sidewalk in front of some 20 businesses, every one of which has a parking lot.
Sidewalks are necessary in downtown commercial areas where parking is sparse, providing continuous pedestrian paths via controlled intersections. But when a sidewalk doesn’t connect to other sidewalks so that pedestrians can reach a particular location without walking in a roadway, they serve little purpose. Rather than enhance safety, a sidewalk diminishes it when built along a street where every business has a parking lot and where pedestrians are in danger every time they step off concrete and onto pavement as vehicles enter and exit those lots.
The state has approved $680,000 to build the sidewalk to nowhere. Only one street, Hillandale Drive, enters the east side of the highway from a neighborhood, but Hillandale has no sidewalks. On the west side of Fort Henry Drive are residences bordering the street in some areas and large residential sections behind various retail establishments. Two side streets, Vendover Drive and Wilmont Drive, connect to Fort Henry, but neither has sidewalks.
It’s the same program that funded the Stone Drive sidewalk project. We recently saw someone actually walking on that sidewalk, but it’s little used because there is no need for it. There are no residences along the sidewalked section of Stone Drive and, as with Colonial Heights, every business has a parking lot, some 70 turnoffs in all.
The Stone Drive sidewalk might be useful for pedestrians out for a walk for their health, except that they have to pause at the turnoffs to watch out for traffic. Residents are not accustomed to pedestrians on Stone Drive.
As well, as one of the busiest highways in the region, it’s probably not healthy for pedestrians to be breathing the fumes from all that traffic.
When the Colonial Heights sidewalk is built, the city will have spent more than $100,000 on sidewalks that are of dubious value, while block after block of streets with homes within the city have none.