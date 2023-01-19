OPED-FAA-OUTAGE-EDITORIAL-GET

A traveler looks at a flight information board at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Jan. 11, 2023, in Arlington, Virginia. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)

 Alex Wong

Editor’s note: Guest editorials may not necessarily reflect the opinion of the newspaper. The following is from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Perhaps not since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks have the spacious skies over America been as empty as they were last Wednesday morning when the Federal Aviation Administration ordered all domestic flights grounded over a computer malfunction. The cause wasn’t immediately identified, but it was the second time in two weeks that major disruptions have occurred in the air transportation system related to aging computer systems that experts have long warned are in need of an upgrade.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.