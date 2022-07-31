DSC_0268.JPG

Eighteen balloons turned out for the traditional Fun Fest Hot Air Balloon Rally, but some did not take to the skies due to concerns about wind. Those that did launch, however, treated the crowd to one of Fun Fest’s most beloved sights as the brightly colored aircraft floated above the Model City, wandering wherever the breeze took them.

Mayor Pat Shull said it for everyone who participated: “Fun Fest was great.” Nine days, 50-plus locations and more than 100 events highlighted Fun Fest 2022 on its 41st anniversary, with 38,662 people following its Facebook page.

Last year, Bill Bovender, among the celebration’s founders, recalled that Fun Fest evolved from a Kingsport Chamber of Commerce planning retreat at Wolf Laurel in 1979.

