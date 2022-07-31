Eighteen balloons turned out for the traditional Fun Fest Hot Air Balloon Rally, but some did not take to the skies due to concerns about wind. Those that did launch, however, treated the crowd to one of Fun Fest’s most beloved sights as the brightly colored aircraft floated above the Model City, wandering wherever the breeze took them.
Mayor Pat Shull said it for everyone who participated: “Fun Fest was great.” Nine days, 50-plus locations and more than 100 events highlighted Fun Fest 2022 on its 41st anniversary, with 38,662 people following its Facebook page.
Last year, Bill Bovender, among the celebration’s founders, recalled that Fun Fest evolved from a Kingsport Chamber of Commerce planning retreat at Wolf Laurel in 1979.
“The Kingsport community, including Colonial Heights and Indian Springs, was very divided at that point in time,” Bovender said. “Indeed, there remains a somewhat unharmonious relationship even today, unfortunately.”
The cause of the animosity was Kingsport’s aggressive annexation into those communities.
“The city was not loved, to say the least,” Bovender said. Combined with athletic rivalries of the time between Dobyns-Bennett and county schools Sullivan South, Sullivan Central and Sullivan North, “there was much ill will.”
It was suggested that the chamber consider creating and sponsoring a community festival whose central theme would be “Community Unity.”
”The next question the group attempted to address was what would be the format of the festival and of course, where would the sponsorship money come from,” said Bovender. “As was common then and also today, it was suggested the large employers pony up to the bar, make donations and help with logistics. At the time, the largest employers were Eastman, Mead Paper, AFG Glass and Arcata Graphics. All agreed to put money into the project along with many small businesses and professional firms.”
Four decades later, Fun Fest has “held its own throughout the years,” said Don Royston, who was on the board when the festival began.
And while this year’s celebration is over, an army of organizers is already at work on Fun Fest 2023.
“We are already planning next year before this year ends,” said Fun Fest Director Emily Thompson. While most festivals are organized by a select few and staged within a certain area, Fun Fest is organized by many different organizations and groups across the city, who hold mini festivals within the festival.
“Everybody enjoys it, and everybody pitches in to do their share,” Royston said.
Miles Burdine, president of the Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce, was hired in 1994 as director of the event and held that position for five years. Seeing what works and what doesn’t lets organizers make changes, giving the festival flexibility, he said.
“Some events have grown. Some have gone away,” Burdine said.
Organizers wanted Fun Fest events to be free or inexpensive, but as the event has grown, so have some of the costs. Bringing in artists for the concert series and staging the productions have become more expensive. But Burdine said it still impresses him that the festival keeps going. Each year, thousands of volunteers work to make the event runs smoothly, as was the case this year despite the heat.
We agree with Mayor Shull: “Congratulations to the Chamber of Commerce, volunteers and sponsors for the great shows, fun activities and community uplift. Several folks have indicated that their out-of-state friends and family will return next year for the festivities. Remember that the concerts and other paid events would be much more expensive if we didn’t have such generous sponsors.”
Mayor Shull also sent “special thanks to the city of Kingsport team for your support — police, firefighters, EMS and public works. Great job!”
Indeed it was.
