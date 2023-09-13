Anitas

Anita’s Snack Food will immediately begin transitioning to Palmex USA as part of a lease agreement made between the two companies.

 ALLISON WINTERS/six rivers media

It is to Kingsport’s good fortune that a private California company that failed in an East Coast expansion headquartered at Kingsport has taken the initiative to lease its facility, which will result in a $16.5 million investment and jobs saved.

Anita’s Snack Foods, headquartered in San Bernardino, makes a variety of snacks and is also a primary contract manufacturer of popped/extruded pellet snacks. Snack pellets are foodstuffs made as a foundation for other companies to use in creating their own innovative snack products. Ingredients are mixed and shaped through an extrusion process into multiple colors, forms, flavors, textures and tastes.

