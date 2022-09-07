education

(Metro Creative Connection)

Editor’s note: Guest editorials may not necessarily reflect the opinion of the newspaper. The following is from the New York Daily News.

The gold-standard measure of educational trends has the word “progress” in its name. But the National Assessment of Educational Progress unveiled recently showed nothing but slippage over the past two years. Students saw the largest average decline in reading since 1990 and the first drop in mathematics ever measured in the half- century-old test.

