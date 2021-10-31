With car thefts and burglaries on the rise, as is the case every year when cooler weather arrives, Kingsport police are asking residents to be vigilant.
Tom Patton, public information officer for the Kingsport Police Department, says auto crimes pick up this time of year because on cold mornings, “people will go out, start their car and go back inside for a cup of coffee. When they go back out, their vehicle will be gone.”
But auto crimes have been a problem in Kingsport for several years across the city. They’ve just surged in recent weeks. Police say the crimes are coming in waves in various neighborhoods.
“Long term it’s been going on for a couple of years, but we’ve had quite a few in the last few weeks,” said Patton.
The vast majority of vehicle thefts take place when the vehicle has been left unlocked with the key left inside. Oftentimes, the key is in the ignition and the vehicle is running, Patton said.
When it comes to auto burglaries (a crime also on the rise in Kingsport), the vehicle has either been left unlocked or valuable items have been left in plain sight. Patton said the vehicles are typically stolen for quick joy rides and are often recovered. However, the vehicles don’t always come back in the same condition when they were stolen. They are wrecked, vandalized or in otherwise bad shape.
“We had one recently in an Allandale subdivision. Someone got into an unlocked truck, stole the spare key to another car. They came back the next night and got the car,” Patton said. “Two nights in a row they got hit.”
If you have liability insurance, as most do, you’re not responsible if someone steals your car and causes an accident, or uses it in a crime spree. But in some localities it’s illegal to leave a vehicle unattended with the engine running and keys in the ignition because vehicles left running outside homes, in front of convenience stores and at gas pumps present such an easy target due to negligence.
Patton said while the department has prioritized investigating and preventing these types of crimes, officials are asking for some additional help from the public and ask you to never leave a running vehicle unattended or leave your electronic key fob inside. That allows undeterred access to the vehicle by criminals.
Never leave your car key or fob in an unsecured location. Even if your key is not actually inside the vehicle, it is important to make sure that it is stored securely.
Never leave your vehicle running unless you are actually in it, and never leave items of real or perceived value in plain sight inside your vehicle. Other than leaving your vehicle unlocked, the best way to get it broken into is to leave something valuable inside it in plain sight.
“To reiterate, very few cars that are being stolen or burglarized are actually being forcibly broken into,” Patton said. “In nearly all of the cases, had the owner of the vehicle taken a few basic preventative measures, the crimes could have easily been deterred.”