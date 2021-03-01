The evidence will show that Sullivan County Highway Commissioner Allan Pope, 60, of Kingsport, was guilty of official misconduct, private use of county equipment and felony theft, prosecutors told a jury the morning of Nov. 3, 2010.
Pope was arrested the previous July. In his opening statement before that jury a decade ago, then Sullivan County Deputy District Attorney Barry Staubus said the evidence would show Pope knowingly authorized illegal projects on five different pieces of private property with the work being done to benefit the owners, but with labor and equipment costs paid for by taxpayers.
The case against Pope began in March 2010 when a county highway department crew was spotted digging a 3-foot ditch along Graybeal Road, a dead-end street on the outskirts of Bluff City. Pope said he ordered his crews to dig the ditch because he wanted to help Bluff City install a new water line that would connect the city’s water main with a proposed subdivision.
But Bluff City had previously rejected the request to have the city install the water line, telling the developers they would have to do the job themselves or hire a private contractor. When the private contractor they hired learned that the highway crews had started digging, he contacted the Sullivan County Commission’s Executive Committee and several other county officials.
Pope ordered his highway crews to fill the ditch back in two days after the project started, but the matter was referred to the county’s ethics committee, which asked the district attorney to investigate. A trial jury convicted him of one count of official misconduct, one count of private use of county equipment, and one count of theft over $10,000.
At sentencing, Pope’s request to seek judicial diversion — which could have allowed him to expunge his conviction — was refused. He was sentenced to three years in prison for which he was given six years of supervised probation and fines totaling $11,550. And he was ordered to pay restitution of nearly $100,000 for the improper use of the county’s employees and equipment.
Pope has been paying that restitution since. And he’s paid enough, states a resolution introduced to the Sullivan County Commission by Commissioners Terry Harkleroad and Todd Broughton. The resolution asks commissioners to “petition the criminal court of Sullivan County ... for relief on behalf of” Pope, that the court declare the “restitution paid to date as payment in full for the debt owed to the Sullivan County Highway Department.”
Why does Pope deserve relief in compensating the taxpayers of Sullivan County? No reason is given.
Why should the County Commission declare the restitution to be paid in full? No reason given.
And what should commissioners do with this request to forgive such a violation of the public trust? It should reject it, no reason given.