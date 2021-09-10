What greater thrill than for Kingsport skateboarders to design their own skatepark, which they did last year at this time. After finishing touches from Kanten Russell, a professional skateboarder and lead designer for New Line Skateparks of California, work begins this month. If all goes according to plan, the new and much improved Scott Adams Memorial Skatepark at Brickyard Park will be finished by April.
The future skatepark will follow the latest design trends and incorporate features to accommodate multiple user groups as well as varied skill levels. It had to be relocated due to Domtar’s $300 million conversion of its Kingsport mill from producing uncoated freesheet paper to manufacturing containerboard product made from 100% recycled cardboard.
That process includes a new entrance to the mill right on top of the current skatepark. An agreement between Domtar and the city provides Kingsport with some 40 acres behind the train station commonly called Cement Hill, while Domtar acquired the land that the skatepark and Cloud Park currently sit on. Domtar also contributed a half-million dollars for the new skatepark.
The new park will be about the same size as the current one but a whole lot different, made from more durable materials and offering better flow for skaters and bikers.
The current park opened in November 2005 and is named after Scott Adams, a 13-year-old who was struck by a car while retrieving his skateboard on Stone Drive. The Adams family, in coordination with the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department, created the skatepark at Cloud in his honor.
A portion of the Kingsport Greenbelt near the skatepark will be closed for most of this month as Domtar begins its project. However, the current skate park is not being demolished right away. The new skatepark won’t come cheap, with a low bid of $1.86 million.
During the design process for the new park, the contractor partnered with New Line Skateparks with Russell, lead designer for the company, leading Kingsport input sessions with local skaters and bikers on what features the new park should have.
“We wanted to make sure we had the input we needed and it was checking all of the boxes of what users wanted, especially since the park was being replaced,” Russell said. “The biggest concern I heard was making sure they weren’t going to have less than what they have now. They also wanted a bowl and some transition-flowing terrain for skateboarding and bikes.”
Conceptual drawings show the new skate park having two bowls (a backyard bowl and a flow bowl), a four-stair set with up-down rails, two quarter pipes, an up-down hubba ledge, a five-stair with a down rail and a pyramid, among other features. Russell, who has worked on nearly 300 skateparks all across the country, said it was important to make sure New Line designed a facility for Kingsport with enough space and flow for everyone to ride safely and accommodate all users at the same time.
“It’s going to be a big game-changer and create better zones for people to really ride different disciplines,” Russell said. “The materials will be very durable and we’re creating something that’s going to be there for a very long time.”
As well, it may lead to new competition for local skaters at the park they had a hand in designing. That’s the way all new parks should be developed.