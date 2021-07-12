FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2017 file photo, a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Sutherland Springs Baptist Church includes 26 white chairs, each painted with a cross and and rose and placed in the sanctuary, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A federal judge ruled Wednesday, July 7, 2021, the U.S. Air Force was "60% responsible" for the attack at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs because it failed to submit Devin Kelley's criminal history into a database, which should have prevented the gunman from purchasing the weapon used in the attack. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)