From left: Delegate Terry Kilgore, Delegate Israel O’Quinn, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Sen. Todd Pillion and Washington County Supervisor Saul Hernandez cut the ceremonial ribbon to officially open a new section of the Mendota Trail last October.
If you’re into jogging or bicycling you have probably made use of some of the dozens of trails in the region, and one of the most unique, because of its use of old railroad trestles, is the Mendota Trail from Bristol to Mendota in Washington County, Virginia.
It’s a 12.5-mile former railroad stretch under active development with six trestles fully restored and eight miles of trail opened. Last fall, work was completed on the restoration of five trestles, adding 2.5 miles to the foot and bicycle path. The trail showcases lush woodlands and multiple crossings.
The Mendota Trail Conservancy Inc., which owns the trail, contracted with Inland Construction of Abingdon to complete the section, offering spectacular views as it meanders back and forth along Little Wolf Run Creek. It is bordered by steep, wooded hillsides and each season offers something different to see.
“This area is especially tranquil and scenic and will greatly add to the enjoyment of the trail experience for our growing number of users,” the conservancy said.
Guests at a ribbon-cutting last fall included Gov. Glenn Youngkin, state Sen. Todd Pillion and Delegates Terry Kilgore, Israel O’Quinn and Will Wampler. The legislators spearheaded a $466,500 state appropriation for the project.
Kingsport offers its own trails for bikers and hikers including the Kingsport Greenbelt and Warriors Path Mountain Bike Trail, but city residents like to add to their list of conquered trails, and the Mendota is a popular alternative. The trail can be accessed in Bristol along Island Road near Benhams Road, at 7720 Rich Valley Road in Benhams, or in Mendota. It is open from dusk to dawn.
The trail is open to the public, but the conservancy asks users not to trespass onto adjacent private property. The conservancy also asks guests to refrain from littering or using drugs or alcohol. No hunting is allowed, and no animals other than leashed, non-vicious dogs are permitted. Individuals may walk, run or use a bicycle. No motorized vehicles are allowed.
Youngkin said the trail represents “a community coming together with leaders, volunteers and organizations to invest in something that is so important to everyone.”
The trail now is a little more than a mile short of being complete. Not even a decade ago, the completion of the trail in under 10 years seemed like a farfetched idea. Now, the end is in sight.
As with most trails in one of the most beautiful areas of the nation, the Mendota is an experience not to be denied.
“I have said before that people really need to understand how beautiful this great commonwealth really is,” Youngkin said. “God’s glory is amazing, and when you have a chance to sit in it, ponder it, walk through it and absorb it, it is something truly special.”
If you haven’t walked or biked the Mendota, we highly recommend it.