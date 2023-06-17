Ribbon cutting

From left: Delegate Terry Kilgore, Delegate Israel O’Quinn, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Sen. Todd Pillion and Washington County Supervisor Saul Hernandez cut the ceremonial ribbon to officially open a new section of the Mendota Trail last October.

 Tanner Cook/Kingsport Times News

If you’re into jogging or bicycling you have probably made use of some of the dozens of trails in the region, and one of the most unique, because of its use of old railroad trestles, is the Mendota Trail from Bristol to Mendota in Washington County, Virginia.

It’s a 12.5-mile former railroad stretch under active development with six trestles fully restored and eight miles of trail opened. Last fall, work was completed on the restoration of five trestles, adding 2.5 miles to the foot and bicycle path. The trail showcases lush woodlands and multiple crossings.

