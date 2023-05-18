John B Dennis Transportation Study

A resident looks over maps of the conceptualized changes to the interchange area of John B. Dennis Highway and East Stone Drive Tuesday.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER/chightower@sixriversmedia.com

One of the most accident-prone intersections in the greater Kingsport area is finally getting attention, though improvements won’t come soon enough for public safety.

With construction of the Kingsport Pavilion and increasing development along both sides of 11W, the interchange of East Stone Drive and John B. Dennis Highway has become a high accident zone in part due to design faults.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you