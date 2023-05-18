One of the most accident-prone intersections in the greater Kingsport area is finally getting attention, though improvements won’t come soon enough for public safety.
With construction of the Kingsport Pavilion and increasing development along both sides of 11W, the interchange of East Stone Drive and John B. Dennis Highway has become a high accident zone in part due to design faults.
Over the five-year period between 2018-2022, there have been more than 1,000 accidents at the intersection — and more will come as development continues. For instance, another major tract, the former Mason Dixon site of 21 acres between Lowe’s and the Kingsport Pavilion, has been for sale since last year at an asking price of $10.5 million.
Knoxville-based engineering firm CDM Smith recently presented a concept plan for an overhaul of the interchange. “These are initial concepts,” said a representative. “They are not finalized.”
The scope of the study includes John B. Dennis from Bloomingdale Road to Memorial Boulevard and East Stone Drive from North Eastman Road to the Kingsport Pavilion. The Tennessee Department of Transportation kicked off the study last fall, and CDM Smith has been gathering data about the interchange and the area around it.
The study was conducted after the city received a state grant allowing it to look at the interchange. Among problems are the left-hand turn lane from eastbound 11W onto the northbound ramp of state Route 93.
Engineer John Gould stressed that the turning lane wasn’t long or wide enough and would need to be transformed to provide more space for traffic.
As well, the right turning lane onto East Stone Drive going eastbound also needs reconstruction. Gould said there are several different options for eastbound traffic entering East Stone Drive, which also would help adjust the lanes under the bridge, adding more safety.
The study will cost $124,585 and is being funded through TDOT’s Urban Transportation Planning Grant program. TDOT is covering 90% of the cost, and Kingsport is kicking in 10%. CDM Smith will draft a final report by the end of the summer with recommendations and cost estimates.
Then it’s a waiting game while the faulty interchange racks up more accidents.
The Transcontinental Railroad, the first continuous railroad line across the United States, required 1,776 miles of track but took just six years to build between 1863 and 1869. Rebuilding the intersection will take longer.
TDOT said last fall that it takes an average of 15 years to finish a state road project. State leaders and TDOT admit the wait time is unacceptable. Will Reid, TDOT’s chief engineer, said that “unfortunately for us, our projects don’t age well ... when they sit on a shelf, they tend to get more expensive.”