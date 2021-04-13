To be expected, Mount Carmel Alderman Jim Gilliam was the lone opponent of a recent resolution by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to reimburse the Mount Carmel Senior Center its monthly donation, which has been withheld since the center closed due to the pandemic.
The vote might be seen as a bit of an apology to the center for its ill treatment over several years. The center’s annual city contribution was cut from $18,000 to $12,000, which is paid in monthly installments. And when the center closed, the funding was cut entirely. There followed a failed attempt to move the center out of City Hall, as has happened previously.
The city’s contract with the center states that it receives the monthly contribution only if it is open. City Manager Mike Housewright said $7,000 had been withheld from the center so far. However, Director Sue Jarrett said, “We never missed a time being here and serving meals to the community. We were here every week and sometimes every day serving the meals.”
The BMA reimbursed the $7,000, with Gilliam voting no. Gilliam previously proposed contributing “zero” to the center, but then he’s hardly a team player on the board.
In February, Alderman Mindy Fleishour said Gilliam told her to “shut the (expletive) up” during a BMA workshop. Gilliam said Fleishour “lied.” If anything, he muttered something to himself due to frustration over not being able to get a word in while another alderman was speaking, Gilliam said.
A month earlier, Gilliam criticized Housewright over relatively minor issues such as trash in the streets and said he wanted to make a motion to eliminate the position. The motion was ruled out of order. Alderman Darby Patrick said the city might seek a third party to evaluate Housewright’s performance, and City Attorney John Pevy noted that a state agency might do it for free.
Gilliam objected, but the BMA approved the evaluation. It also approved a severance package for Housewright to protect him from repeated efforts to fire him. Said Mayor Pat Stilwell, “I think it’s ridiculous, every time this man (Housewright) does his job that don’t suit certain people — and it’s nothing but a power struggle.”
Last July as the pandemic raged, then Mayor Jennifer Williams recommended the board adopt a policy requiring masks at meetings. Five aldermen agreed. Said Gilliam: “I’ve got some asthma. I don’t have a doctor’s slip, and I ain’t getting one. I ain’t wearing it (a mask) either.”
Last year at this time, Gilliam challenged his appointment to the city’s Parks Committee. After every BMA election, the mayor updates the list of committee appointments to reflect new BMA members and any changes the mayor chooses to make. When then Mayor Chris Jones was reading the appointments, Gilliam said, “Where’d you get my name at in there? I didn’t tell you I was going to sit on any board.”
Aldermen are usually appointed to two committees, but Gilliam said, “I’ll sit on this (BMA). I’m not sitting on anything outside of here.”
Having a thorn in the side is sometimes useful for an elected body in helping it maintain perspective.
Sometimes it’s just a thorn being a thorn for the sake of being a thorn. Gilliam is not helping maintain perspective.