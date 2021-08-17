Anytime a medical professional uses the term “perfect storm,” the rest of us should take note. Our ears should perk up. We should prepare to act.
Dr. Stephen May used that term just a few short days ago. May is the medical director for the Sullivan County Regional Health Department. For more than 18 months, May has been watching numbers and digging into all things COVID.
No doubt the vaccine gave May hope. Now, his comments indicate he’s less hopeful, and for good reason.
Sullivan County’s vaccination rate of about 41% is pathetic. So, not surprisingly, our local positivity rate has skyrocketed — a term wildly overused by TV’s talking heads, but appropriate today — to above 20%. Active cases went from 60 on July 9 to almost 700 now.
“We’ve actually got the makings of a perfect storm,” May said.
The recipe for the storm? Take thousands of children going back to in-school learning, add in school boards without the intestinal fortitude to enforce mask mandates in schools, and fold in community activities ramped up to almost pre-pandemic levels, though we are seeing some cancellations. Let’s not forget that few safety measures remain in place. Oh, and then there’s the stubborn thousands who refuse — for no good reason — to get vaccinated. Oh wait, and there’s that nasty delta variant.
That makes for a potentially deadly recipe. It gives folks like May nightmares. It should give all of us nightmares.
That recipe is a warning. It is a forecast.
But unlike the weather, which we cannot change in the relative short term, we can change the local trajectory of our COVID pandemic. And boy is it easy to do.
School boards could do the right thing and mandate masks in our schools, especially in schools where young children are not yet eligible to be vaccinated. They all say they’re keeping a close eye on the numbers. That’s a wagonload of rotten cabbage. If they were watching the numbers, kids would be masked up.
We could take another ingredient out of the storm by eligible adults and children getting vaccinated. No excuses, and that includes willful ignorance.
Individually, stay out of large crowds, especially in indoor spaces. You don’t know who has been vaccinated and who hasn’t. Protect yourself.
The perfect storm approaches. Have you done your part to lessen its impact on yourself and your community? If you haven’t, it’s not too late.