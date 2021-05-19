With more than a century of Kingsport history under its belt, Domtar begins a new chapter with a definitive agreement to be acquired by an international conglomerate owned entirely by a member of a billionaire Indonesian family, Jackson Widjaja.
Paper Excellence (PE) was founded by Widjaja in 2007 and within three years acquired four pulp mills in British Columbia as well as mills in Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia and Alberta. Today it’s the second-largest pulp and paper producer in Canada with operations in Brazil, and financially based in the Netherlands.
PE plunked down $3 billion in cash to acquire Domtar, a premium of about 37% over Domtar’s closing share price of May 3, and will operate it as a stand-alone business, retaining its management and corporate and production locations. That’s comforting news for Kingsport as the plant continues a more than $300 million conversion from producing freesheet paper to linerboard.
Headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, PE is a diversified manufacturer of pulp and paper including printing and writing, packaging and specialty papers, and various pulps used to make tissues, towels and other specialty products. The company creates about $3.7 billion annually in economic activity and prior to the Domtar acquisition employed 2,800 while supporting 9,000 indirect jobs.
The Widjaja family patriarch, Eka Tjipta Widjaja, 94, is a Chinese immigrant to Indonesia who got his start selling biscuits as a teen, according to Forbes. His business interests are consolidated under Sinar Mas, one of the largest conglomerates in Indonesia with numerous subsidiaries including Asia Pulp & Paper and palm oil producer PT SMART. The company also owns Berau Coal Energy and has businesses in real estate, financial services, agribusiness, telecommunications and mining.
TAPPI, a technical arm of the American Paper and Pulp Association, reports that Jackson Widjaja, who resides in Vancouver, British Columbia, “doesn’t give interviews” and that Paper Excellence “doesn’t talk about itself much” but that “all mills in the Paper Excellence system operate at total capacity all of the time,” according to Peter Woodbridge, president of Woodbridge Associates, the consulting firm for Paper Excellence.
Woodbridge said of PE that “they don’t have quarterly earning statements that the owner has to say, ‘Oh, the shareholders are going to lose money — we’ll shut down.’ The traditional model in North America and Europe has been, in really bad times, with low pulp prices, everyone shuts down. They don’t do that. The unions love these guys because the jobs are consistent.”
TAPPI reported that Scott Doherty, assistant to the president of Unifor, which represents PE mill employees in B.C., agreed that workers like the idea of not facing layoffs every time pulp prices take a dive. “For sure it’s very refreshing to not have to take market curtailments,” he said.
On its website, PE says that its core values “and our company spirit are the things which make our performance stand out from our competitors. Our promise is to constantly challenge the limit, and tirelessly strive for victory. We will be victorious when we become — and remain — the lowest cost, highest efficiency, and most profitable company in our business — through happy, committed and dynamic people.”
Sounds like a good marriage.