It started as Broad Street Fruit and News in 1936. Wallace Crum purchased it in 1941, and Kingsport’s Wallace News Stand was born.
The downtown business offered newspapers, hard-to-find magazines, paperbacks, tobacco and pipes, and video games, with a pinball machine in the back. In 1974, Marty Mullins continued Wallace News, and later so did Tom Throp. But when Throp shut the building’s sliding garage door for the last time in 2018, it was believed that a business known throughout the region for more than 80 years had come to an end.
Not so, say Jamie and Anthony Williams, who live downtown and have a love and respect for its older buildings. They recently purchased the 101-year-old building at 205 Broad St. and say that whatever business opts to rent the first floor, it will be in the Wallace News building. As to the second floor, that’s to become home for them and their two children.
“When this building came up, I knew as far as the space and layout we could make it work,” Anthony said. “It was a no-brainer for us to be able to live upstairs and rent out downstairs. It’s a good investment for us.” They currently reside in the upper half of the Commerce Street building that houses Reedy Creek Bicycles and Bays Mountain Brewing Co.
“Part of the reason we want to do this is we want to see this building restored to something that’s going to last another 100 years,” Anthony said. “It’s iconic in the sense that it brought a lot of community to downtown Kingsport. We would like to see that happen as well with whoever the tenant is that comes downstairs.”
The building has been gutted, and the new owners are already showing it to potential renters with goals of offering support to their downstairs renters and seeing to it that the sense of community the old newsstand offered lives on.
“It would be neat if it could be a place where new stories are told,” Jamie said. “We want our kids when they’re our age to say, ‘Do you remember when they used to do this?’ in the same way people remember the slushies and the popcorn.
“We hope it fosters a sense of community. Because really downtown is becoming a neighborhood. Our hope is that it becomes something positive in the community.”
Indeed, downtown has been growing exponentially with lofts as well as the Town Park Lofts Apartments. And with a variety of new businesses, downtown is on the move, and the Williamses are the latest investors.
“It feels like there’s this untapped potential,” Jamie said. “But I feel like we’re right on the verge in Kingsport of really seeing it come alive. There are a lot of people — not just us — that are investing time and energy into it. For us, we feel called to downtown and to be a part of it. We want to see it grow and see the potential it can come to be.”
Thanks to Jamie and Anthony Williams, their little corner of downtown “will always be known as the Wallace News building,” Anthony said. “We may live upstairs and there may be a new business downstairs, but it’s going to be the Wallace News building for eternity.”
The greater Kingsport community is in their debt.