As with any community, Kingsport could benefit from more public venues, but what it does not need is another bar in the Riverview community. There could be no stronger, nor more respected, voices against such a proposal than those of Calvin Sneed and Dennis Phillips.
Sneed knows Riverview inside and out. He grew up there before beginning a professional career as a broadcast journalist and author, starting in Chattanooga in the early 1970s and later working in Knoxville and Columbus, Ohio, but always keeping himself tied to Kingsport. He worked as a consumer reporter and evening news anchor until his retirement and keeps himself busy with his speaking engagements and writing.
Phillips is a successful Kingsport businessman and former banker who served as state banking commissioner before becoming mayor in 2005. Under his 10 years at the head of city government, the higher education initiative came to fruition and the city expanded its retail base at an unprecedented rate, completing a number of community projects.
Sneed and Phillips know every mover and shaker in Kingsport and are highly respected. When they have something to say, it’s to be heard, and the city’s board of zoning appeals listened.
Kingsport resident Carl Swann came before the board seeking a variance to turn a dilapidated building on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive into a bar and restaurant. That all sounds well and good, but the crucial missing piece in the plan was the lack of parking. According to zoning regulations, such a business would have to provide at least 30 parking spaces for patrons, but Swann told the board patrons could park on the street.
That was more than sufficient to reject this project, but Phillips and Sneed took time out to speak to the board about other concerns.
Phillips served during the revitalization of the Riverview neighborhood and spoke about the history of a previous drinking establishment called Club 229, long a trouble spot for law enforcement with a history of drugs, violence and crime. Phillips pointed out how a little girl was shot and killed across the street from Club 229 and that another shot had struck the then-Eastman headquarters.
“If you let another club go in there, you’re going to undo what we spent years doing,” Phillips said. “It would be the gravest mistake the city could make to let the neighborhood go back to what it was 12 to 14 years ago. Please do not allow it.”
Sneed, vice-president of the Douglass High School Alumni Association, was not only speaking on his behalf but also other residents who he said were afraid to come and speak publicly. “They’re worried about retaliation and to a person, they all said it’s a return of Club 229 and all its criminal activity and vice problems,” Sneed said. “As a group, you’re being asked to approve the first decision that allows a scourge to come back into Riverview after it was driven back. Please, please say no.”
The board voted unanimously to deny Swann’s request. He can appeal the board’s decision to Sullivan County Chancery Court, but given the thrashing it had already received, this project should be done with. Thank you Messrs. Phillips and Sneed for continuing to stand for the good of the city.