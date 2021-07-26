Mount Carmel’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen stepped up and gave city employees a bonus in passing an operating budget for the current fiscal year after Alderman John Gibson noted it was the only government in the area that had failed to do so.
The city’s 22 full-time employees were approved for a $1,000 bonus and 30 part-timers for $500. Only one alderman — Jim Gilliam — opposed the bonuses.
The BMA is to be commended not only for approving the bonuses, but increasing the city’s contribution to the senior center.
At one time the city contributed $36,000 annually to the center but then began whittling away at it. Two years ago, the center had been cut to $17,000, and in the fiscal year just ended, it was budgeted for but $12,000.
When the pandemic came along, the funding was cut to zero, despite that meals were still being prepared. Several months ago, the BMA voted to restore that funding. And for the current fiscal year, it was initially increased to $16,000, and now an additional $4,000 has been added to make it $20,000.
The additional support for seniors, and the bonuses, was made possible through a $44,000 surplus in the city’s paving fund. That surplus has been put to good use.
Other budget expenditures include $15,000 for a proposed fall festival, a 35-cent pay increase for city employees depending on their performance evaluation, purchase of a new police car at $45,000, new air packs for the fire department at $45,000, and $80,000 budgeted for a trackhoe, trailer and attachments for the public works department. The city also set aside $145,000 to pave Poplar Street and $40,000 for park improvements, including upgrading lights.
Helping to fund all of that is a budget surplus from the previous year of nearly $800,000, money that was not spent in large part due to the pandemic. And due to countywide reassessments and the increased real estate values that resulted, Mount Carmel approved its state certified property tax rate at $1.389. That’s a reduction from the $1.67 property tax rate in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
All in all, the city had a good year financially and looks well-prepared for the current fiscal year.
Despite continuing personal issues that seem to plague the BMA and arguments over various issues, it satisfies its purposes and gets the job done.