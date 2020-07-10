It’s a new beginning for Mount Carmel with the swearing in of Vice Mayor Jennifer Williams as mayor and Alderman Pat Stilwell as vice mayor after the Board of Mayor and Aldermen accepted the resignations of former Mayor Chris Jones and Alderman Carl Wolfe. Hopefully, Mayor Williams will receive the support of a majority of the BMA in her call to end the divisiveness that has plagued the BMA for years.
Residents thought they ended the most contentious period in the town’s history in 2016 when they fired Larry Frost, a mayor who led the town through repeated turmoil, as well as his chief supporter, and elected Chris Jones as mayor. Jones said he would end the bickering and dissension.
“I think that the citizens wanted to see a change. They wanted to be more involved in our community, and now we’ve got a good BMA that’s willing to work with all the citizens, get input and get us a game plan,” Jones said. “We need to set some goals that will move us in a positive direction and get everyone in the city to work together toward these goals.”
If only that had come to fruition.
“We’re going to be able to work together and achieve the goals that we set together,” Jones said at that time. But within a year, it would become known that Jones allegedly embezzled $394,000 from his grandmother before she died in 2016, resulting in a charge of theft over $250,000 pending in Hawkins County Circuit Court. Jones also faces a civil lawsuit in the amount of $571,000 filed by his mother and two uncles.
Then, responding to a reported stabbing at a Kingsport motel last April, police found Jones, 48, with his throat cut and a serious wound to his arm. Jones told police he fell on a knife. Free on a $100,000 bond from his arrest on the theft charge, Jones was arrested May 28 and charged with domestic assault after allegedly pushing his girlfriend during an argument.
A day after being arraigned on the domestic assault charge, he was arrested on a charge of felony criminal simulation and two counts of criminal impersonation on indictment by a grand jury. That indictment stemmed from an incident in January where he allegedly posed as a police officer asking to see surveillance video. Finally, Jones, along with Wolfe, became the object of a writ of ouster on grounds of official misconduct related to an alleged bogus eviction notice.
“I hope we can move forward,” Williams said upon assuming the mayor’s chair. “We’ve got a great community. Great employees. We’ve got a good city manager, so I think we can move forward and do the right thing for the town of Mount Carmel.”
In keeping the best interests of residents as her priority, Mayor Williams brings a breath of fresh air to the community, and we join residents in wishing her the best.