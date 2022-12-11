Two recent and unrelated Times News stories in the same edition demonstrated how to resolve a significant societal issue. One story was a plea from the Kingsport Salvation Army for help with the homeless who are filling its shelter to capacity. The other dealt with participants who successfully completed the Sullivan County Felony Recovery Court.
Even before cold weather moved in, the Salvation Army’s shelter was full. “The shelter is always full this time of year, but what has been surprising to us is that we have been operating at capacity since August nearly every night,” said Capt. Aaron Abrams.
Over the past several weeks, temperatures have dropped into the low 30s and even into the 20s at night. With colder temperatures, the Salvation Army opens additional beds called “white flag” beds.
Abrams said the shelter has nine beds for men and opens up any vacant beds in the women’s dormitory during those nights. The shelter being at maximum capacity became an issue when a Tennessee law was put in place on July 1, Abrams said.
“We recognize this is due at least in part to the new regulations regarding camping that went into effect in July,” Abrams said. “We are glad to be able to provide a safe space for as many of our vulnerable neighbors as we can, but the need is great and we can only do so much.”
The law makes it a felony for anyone to camp at parks or local public property and a misdemeanor to camp under bridges or along highways. Abrams said since then, all three Salvation Army shelters in the Tri-Cities area have been operating at capacity. He asks for donations of coats, hats, gloves, scarves and hand or foot warmers.
In the same edition, we published a story about four members of the Sullivan County Felony Recovery Court who successfully completed the program. Each told how the program has literally saved their lives.
Criminal Court Judge Jim Goodwin, who helps run the program with Director Denise Miller, said most people spend a year and a half to two years in the program going through a process of drug addiction treatment, moral recognition therapy, community service, regular meetings with a probation officer, and frequent drug tests.
Typically, drug addicts go through treatment for addiction and are released. And typically the homeless are given shelter for the night and released. In both instances, a problem has been treated but not resolved. The drug user will likely go right back to that habit; the homeless person will be back the next night.
But the success of the Recovery Court shows that there are solutions for problems such as homelessness if society will go beyond basic treatment.
Thank God for the Salvation Army and other organizations that prevent the homeless from freezing to death this time of year. It would be wonderful if every community put in place a shelter with a recovery program for the homeless. It would deal with drug addicts in the same way as the Recovery Court. It would work to restore physical and mental health, teach the homeless to build a career pathway, foster training and educational connections, strengthen resolve and personal responsibility, and work with partners to provide jobs and, finally, self-sustained housing.
Miranda Cox was among the successful participants of Recovery Court.
“I stand here today a completely different person. ... If something hadn’t snapped inside of me, I’m certain I would be dead right now. This program has helped me find my way out of that darkness, and I am so grateful for the second chance it gave me.”