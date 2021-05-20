For many years, Rogersville superpatriots Dr. Blaine Jones and Mark DeWitte made certain the community went all out for the Fourth of July, a celebration that attracted more than 10 times the town’s population of about 4,000.
Each year, Jones and DeWitte built on the previous year’s success, including hosting one of the largest, if not the largest, fireworks displays in Northeast Tennessee.
And why not? After all, Rogersville in one of the most historic towns in Tennessee. Founded in 1775 by the grandparents of Davy Crockett, it is the site of the state’s second-oldest courthouse, first newspaper and first post office with a historic district listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
But then came the loss of a major sponsor in 2016 and the retirement from the event committee of Jones and DeWitte. Jones founded the celebration in its latest incarnation 30 years ago and led its organizing committee for 25 years. DeWitte was his assistant for the latter 15 years of that tenure.
Due to the loss of revenue, events began to scale down, and with the pandemic, all that was left was the fireworks. This past January the committee dissolved, and it appeared the celebration was at an end.
But that was more than Jones and DeWitte could stand. When asked why they came out of retirement several months ago to revive the celebration, Jones said, “Call us crazy. Our wives did. But this is somewhat of a sentimental journey for the both of us.”
Perhaps so, but there’s also a lot of community pride involved, and Jones and DeWitte have a lot of experience tapping into it. And although this year’s activities will be scaled down from previous years, DeWitte said it will include “the biggest fireworks show we’ve ever had.”
The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen has agreed to open Rogersville City Park for the annual celebration, which will take place on Saturday, July 3, because the 4th is on a Sunday. Previously, it consisted of a full day of activities including live music, food, swimming, games and children’s attractions. Also in the past, top-name musical headliners performed prior to the fireworks, which have attracted up to 50,000 visitors.
DeWitte, who is a Rogersville alderman, told the BMA that the only official event at the city park July 3 will be the fireworks, but that “if you know some of the ones we’ve had, then you know this one is going to be big.”
DeWitte said there will be a sound system on the stage, and a DJ will be playing music beginning at 5 p.m. for folks who want to come have a picnic and stake out some ground at the park early for the fireworks. Later, a fireworks soundtrack will play over the sound system during the show, which starts at 9:30 p.m.
The Fourth of July Committee isn’t sanctioning any food, but DeWitte said he wouldn’t be surprised if some food trucks show up at the park that day, along with a whole lot of people, we think.
A celebration of the July Fourth, and also to note the hoped-for end of the pandemic, is exactly what every community in the region needs. With the latest CDC guidelines on outdoor gatherings, we have no doubt that’s what is going to happen.
A tip of the hat to Messrs. Jones and DeWitte for recognizing the importance of a bang-up July Fourth celebration, especially in 2021.